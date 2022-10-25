The Tea Area Titans won a hard-fought five-set match against the Yankton Gazelles 14-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-16, 15-10 Tuesday night at the YHS Gym.
Tea Area improves to 9-19, while Yankton falls to 6-18.
Down 8-7 in the fifth set, the Titans went on a 7-0 run to take a 14-8 lead in the fifth set. The Gazelles got two points back, but Tea Area closed the game on its third match point.
Macy Drotzmann led the Gazelles with 11 kills and 22 digs. Camille McDermott also posted a double-double with 37 set assists and 21 digs. Chayse Drotzmann added 15 digs for the Gazelles.
Gazelles head coach Chelsea Law said the Titans played better in pressure situations throughout the game.
“We had plenty of opportunities to win,” she said. “We had them. We didn’t seize the moments. We buckled under the pressure. We hesitated. We don’t go. We did things that aren’t going to win a volleyball game. They didn’t. Watching Tea on the other side of the net, they were going after the ball. They were hitting the floor. They were going because they wanted to win.”
One area that Law wants her team to get better at is communication, which she said the team was still struggling with throughout the match.
“Letting balls drop at the varsity level is a communication thing,” she said. “Also, it’s a huge momentum and mental game changer. Anytime you hesitate and there’s lack of communication, volleyball games aren’t going to be won.”
The Gazelles had good spurts offensively, but Law wants to see her team finish matches.
“We battled and persevered to get to five sets, and those are good things,” she said. “When you’re going to play competitive volleyball and you want to win, we’re not going to go to five steps to stop. If you’re going to win, you have to go for every single ball.”
Those spurts included a 5-0 and 6-0 run in the first set that gave the Gazelles an 18-6 lead on their way to winning that set 25-14. In the third set, a 6-0 run proved to be the difference for the Gazelles in winning that set 25-20.
Still, Tea Area had runs of their own, including two 6-1 runs in set two to win a tight set 25-23. In set four, the Titans jumped out to a 7-1 lead and led the set wire-to-wire.
Last weekend in the East-West Duals, the Gazelles went 3-2. In the wins, Law said the team did a better job of having a short memory and not dwelling on mistakes.
“We limited that in some of those games, which were the ones we won,” she said. “I don’t know if we did that (tonight). The pressure got to us in set five. We weren’t taking the smart shots, but we (had) too much hesitation.”
Coming into the night, the Gazelles were sitting at the No. 16 spot in the Class AA standings, which is the last playoff spot. With only two more opportunities to improve or stay at that spot, Law said the team needs to fix its mistakes in practice.
“Practice is critical when you’re not getting those competitive game situations that you are right now. Practice is important (to) getting the reps (with) ball control and controlling your mistakes. Once you get to control your mistakes (if you) make mistakes, (you can say) ‘Okay, I’m going to fix it.’”
The Gazelles will have the next week to fix mistakes in practice, and have two more regular season games next week, first at Brookings on Nov. 1 and at Watertown for their home finale Nov. 3.
In the JV match, Tea Area defeated Yankton 25-18, 25-8. Yankton took the sophomore match 25-16, 25-15. The Titans took the 9th Grade A-Team match 25-18, 25-22.
