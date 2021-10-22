KEARNEY, Neb. — Two area athletes successfully defended their state titles at the Nebraska State Cross Country Meet, Friday at Kearney Country Club.
Hartington junior Carson Noecker earned a third consecutive Class C boys’ title, finishing the course in 15:19.6. Adams Central senior Luke Bonifas was a distant second in 16:42.0.
Noecker became just the seventh boys’ runner in Nebraska history to win three state cross country titles. No Nebraska boys’ runner has ever won four titles.
Fort Calhoun won the Class C boys’ title with 46 points, beating out Sidney (58) and Milford (70).
Hartington finished 12th with 161 points. Senior Parker Albers (18:35.4) was 48th, with freshman Cole Rosener (18:46.9) 56th, junior Isaac Kuehn (21:02.0) 112th, junior Alan Santiago (21:07.5) 114th and junior Lukas Wortmann (21:47.6) 115th.
Bloomfield-Wausa junior Addison Smith just missed the podium, placing 18th in 17:51.4.
Led by the title defense by sophomore Jordyn Arens (19:11.5), Crofton scored 46 points to edge Nebraska Christian (48), Ainsworth (52) and North Platte St. Patrick’s (53). It was Crofton’s 20th state girls’ cross country title, the first since 2015.
Jordyn Arens finished nearly a minute ahead of Nebraska Christian sophomore Hannah Swanson (20:05.8). Arens became the first Crofton girl to earn a repeat state championship, and joined Karla Kube (1983, 1985) as the only two-time state champion in Warrior girls’ history.
Also for Crofton, freshman Rylie Arens (21:23.4) just missed the podium, placing 17th. Senior Kiera Altwine (22:59.6) was 53rd, sophomore Elizabeth Wortmann (23:13.7) was 59th and senior Ashley Tramp (27:53.2) was 123rd.
Also in the Class D girls’ race, Niobrara-Verdigre senior Michaela Ravenkamp (23:18.8) was 63rd.
Sidney scored 64 points to win the Class C girls’ title, beating out Lincoln Christian (67). Arlington junior Keelianne Green (18:50.1) was the individual champion, beating out Ogallala sophomore Lindee Henning (19:24.5).
Bloomfield-Wausa finished 10th in the Class C girls’ race, led by a sixth place finish from senior Darla Nelson (20:26.8). Also for Bloomfield-Wausa, junior Christina Martinson (22:37.8) was 55th, sophomore Carrylee Martinson (23:01.8) was 69th, junior Madie Ziegler (23:03.7) was 71st, freshman Tiernee Freeman (23:57.1) was 88th and senior Emily Woockman (24:07.4) was 93rd.
Hartington had two runners in the Class C girls’ race: senior Jessica Opfer (21:54.1) in 33rd and freshman Ava Noecker (22:56.0) in 67th.
In the Class D boys’ race, Norfolk Catholic scored 20 points to beat out McCool Junction and Cornerstone Christian, each at 39 points, for the team title. Ainsworth senior Tylan Schlueter won in 16:40.2, beating Mullen senior Trevor Kuncl (16:55.8) and Homer senior Grant Lander (17:00.2).
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge finished 14th with 130 points. The Bears were led by senior Dillon Olson (18:49.6) in 49th and freshman Carter Korth (19:32.4) in 78th. Sophomore Tyler Olson (19:59.9) was 97th, freshman Preston Rose (20:00.2) was 99th and freshman Koby Detlefsen (21:16.3) was 120th.
Ponca sophomore Brody Taylor just missed the podium, placing 16th in 17:53.2. Crofton senior Austin Guenther (18:22.6) was 35th.
