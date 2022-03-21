LAWRENCE, Kan.—South Dakota couldn’t keep pace with power five foes Nebraska and Kansas for the second day in a row as the Huskers scored a 9-3 win in game one and the Jayhawks took the nightcap 6-1.
The Coyotes were outhit 19-10 on the day. Jadyn DeWitte followed up a four-hit performance Saturday with two more hits and an RBI Sunday. She was 6-for-11 in four games in Lawrence with a team-high three RBIs. She also drew two walks.
Aleesia Sainz gave USD its lone lead of the day with a two-run double in the bottom of the first inning against Nebraska. The lead stood until the fourth when Husker left fielder Abbie Squier hit the first of two home runs. The second was a solo shot in the sixth that made it 8-3.
A three-run home run by Ashlyn Anderson sparked Kansas in game two. It came in the third and pushed the Jayhawks’ lead to 4-0. DeWitte’s RBI single in the sixth that plated Courtney Wilson accounted for the Coyotes’ lone run off Kansas starter Kasey Hamilton.
South Dakota (14-12) heads into a Summit League-opening series against North Dakota State Saturday and Sunday at Nygaard Field in Vermillion.
Saturday: Coyotes Drop Two In Kansas
LAWRENCE, Kan.—South Dakota dropped its first two games at the RockChalk Invitational Saturday. The Coyotes lost 3-1 to Nebraska and 14-6 to Kansas in six innings.
Jadyn DeWitte was 4-for-5 with two RBIs and Courtney Wilson was 4-for-6 with an RBI and two runs scored during the two games. The Coyotes totaled 18 hits in all.
Nebraska’s Courtney Wallace went the distance in the circle in game one and worked out of two key situations to get the win. Back-to-back singles from Tatum Villotta and Wilson to start the game led to Coyotes on second and third with nobody out in the top of the first. But Wallace got a strikeout, a ground ball and a flyout to left to get out of the jam unscathed. USD loaded the bases with one out and Nebraska leading 3-0 in the seventh. Lauren Eamiguel scored one with a sacrifice fly, but Wallace got a ground ball to third to end the game.
Wallace allowed five hits, struck out two and walked two. Home runs from Anni Raley and Billie Andrews, which caromed off an outfielder’s glove and bounced over the fence, sparked the Huskers’ offense.
Kansas scored eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to turn a tie game into a walk-off. A two-out error opened the flood gates and Savannah DesRochers’ two-run homer was the fatal blow. DesRochers was 3-for-5 in the contest.
Jordyn Pender and DeWitte delivered RBI singles in a three-run third inning that tied the game at 3-3. Wilson had an RBI single in the fifth and DeWitte tied it again at 6-6 with a base hit in the top of the sixth. DeWitte and Wilson were both 3-for-3 against Kansas.
