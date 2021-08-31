AVON — Avon rallied from an 0-2 deficit to edge Parkston 23-25, 17-25, 28-26, 26-24, 17-15 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Tiffany Pelton pounded 24 kills and had 12 digs to lead Von. Courtney Sees posted 12 kills and 20 digs. McKenna Kocmich had 28 assists and 15 digs. Sam Brodeen finished with eight kills and 23 digs. Katie Gretschmann had 33 digs and MaKayla Kopp added 11 digs in the victory.
Mya Nuebel had 14 kills and 21 digs, and Brielle Bruening had 13 kills, three blocks and 10 digs for Parkston. Faith Oakley finished with 20 assists, with Avery Bogenreif posting 13 assists. Gracie Oakley had eight kills, Allison Ziebart finished with 37 digs and Abby Hohn added three blocks in the effort.
Avon, 3-1, hosts Andes Central-Dakota Christian on Thursday.
Parkston won the JV match 25-18, 25-18. Avon won the C-match 25-15, 26-24.
Hills-BC 3, Viborg-Hurley 2
VIBORG — Hills-Beaver Creek, Minnesota, outlasted Viborg-Hurley 22-25, 25-19, 25-18, 15-25, 15-13 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Delana Mach led a balanced Viborg-Hurley attack with 11 kills and four ace serves. Coral Mason posted 10 kills, 13 digs and four ace serves. Denae Mach had nine kills and five blocks. Mataya Vannorsdel finished with 20 digs. Brooklyn Andersen added nine digs in the effort.
Viborg-Hurley is off until a home matchup with Canistota on Sept. 7.
Hills-Beaver Creek won the JV match 20-25, 25-18, 15-8.
MVP 3, Wagner 1
WAGNER — Mount Vernon-Plankinton outlasted Wagner 25-19, 25-21, 18-25, 25-13 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Mana Baker had 15 kills and Reagan Rus posted 12 kills for MVP. Shyla Tobin had 24 assists. Jocelyn Manzano added 36 digs in the victory.
For Wagner, Shalayne Nagel posted 12 kills and 16 digs. Macy Koupal had 30 assists and 15 digs. Emma Yost posted 21 digs, Madi Knebel had 13 digs and Kya Kjeldgaard added five blocks for the Red Raiders.
MVP, 3-0, travels to Bon Homme on Thursday. Wagner, 4-2, travels to Chamberlain next.
MVP won the JV match 2-0.
Lennox 3, Vermillion 1
LENNOX — Lennox held off Vermillion 25-21, 25-14, 21-25, 25-22 in Dakota XII Conference volleyball action on Tuesday.
Dani Highum posted nine kills and 16 digs to lead Lennox. Kyah Jackson had 24 assists. Courtney Sandal had four ace serves and Kate Jackson added 10 digs in the victory.
Claire Doty led Vermillion with seven kills and 13 assists. Kara Klemme finished with six kills and 10 digs. Kelsey O’Neill added eight digs.
Lennox, 3-2, hosts Tri-Valley on Thursday. Vermillion crosses the border to face South Sioux City, Nebraska, on Thursday.
Dell Rapids 3, Elk Point-Jefferson 1
ELK POINT — Dell Rapids held off Elk Point-Jefferson 29-27, 25-23, 19-25, 25-22 in Dakota XII Conference volleyball action on Tuesday.
Kenzie Garry finished with 18 kills and 10 digs, and Madelynn Henry had 12 kills and 10 digs for Dell Rapids. Sophie Randall posted 10 kills, six blocks and 17 assists. Riley Hill had six ace serves, 11 digs and 17 assists. Lexi Ingalls added five ace serves and 15 digs in the victory.
Danica Torrez led EPJ with nine kills, 17 digs and three blocks. Ashley Brewer posted six kills and six blocks. Sophia Giorgio had 22 assists and 15 digs. Josie Curry finished with six kills and three blocks. Alyssa Chytka posted 27 digs and Nikki Wriedt added 12 digs for the Huskies.
Dell Rapids takes on Sioux Falls Christian on Thursday. EPJ hosts Dakota Valley on Thursday.
Sioux Valley 3, Parker 1
VOLGA — Regan Johnson posted 17 kills and three ace serves to lead Sioux Valley past Parker 19-25, 26-24, 25-21, 28-26 in Big East Conference volleyball action on Tuesday.
Ashley Bjerke had 26 assists and 13 digs for Sioux Valley. Kasey Pistulka finished with 27 digs and three ace serves in the win.
Katie Bialas posted 17 kills, and Brooke Berens had 16 kills, four ace serves and 24 digs for Parker. Alexis Even finished with 24 assists, with Terryn Fuller posting 17 assists. Josie Leberman added 23 digs.
TDA 3, Menno 0
MENNO — Gracy Schatz and Megan Reiner each had double-digit kills as Tripp-Delmont-Armour swept Menno 25-13, 25-21, 25-15 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Schatz posted 14 kills and nine digs for TDA. Megan Reiner had 12 kills. Hannah Stremick finished with 31 assists and 11 digs. Emma Faller had nine digs and five ace serves. Emma Fink added 12 digs in the victory.
Bridget Vaith had five kills and two blocks for Menno. Paityn Huber had seven assists and nine digs. Julita Buechler added 11 digs and two ace serves.
TDA (3-0) hosts Avon on Sept. 7 in Tripp. Menno (3-2) hosts Freeman Academy-Marion on Thursday.
Bon Homme 3, AC-DC 0
TYNDALL — Olivia Bures posted 10 kills, nine digs and three ace serves to lead Bon Homme past Andes Central-Dakota Christian 25-15, 25-22, 15-18 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Jaden Kortan had 15 assists, and Jenna Duffek had five kills and six ace serves for Bon Homme. Kenadee Kozak also had five kills in the victory.
Lexie VanderPol led AC-Dc with six kills and five digs. Allison Muckey posted two blocks and five assists. Keeva Weddell added five digs.
Bon Homme, 2-1, hosts Mount Vernon-Plankinton on Thursday. AC-DC travels to Avon on Thursday.
Dakota Valley 3, Tri-Valley 0
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Jorja Vandenhul finished with 13 kills and eight ace serves to power Dakota Valley past Tri-Valley 25-16, 25-13, 25-7 in Daktoa XII Conference volleyball action on Tuesday.
Logan Miller had 22 assists and Katie Van Rooyan added 18 digs in the victory.
Maddie Wenzel and Megan Wenzel each had three kills for Tri-Valley. Erica Bicknase added three ace serves.
Dakota Valley, 3-0, travels to Elk Point-Jefferson on Thursday. Tri-Valley travels to Lennox on Thursday.
Dakota Valley won the JV match 25-20, 25-20. Tri-Valley won the ‘C’ match 12-25, 27-25, 15-13
Platte-Geddes 3, Todd County 0
MISSION — Platte-Geddes remained unbeaten with a 25-9, 25-12, 25-14 victory over Todd County in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Karly VanDerWerff posted 12 kills, 19 digs and eight ace serves to lead Platte-Geddes. Regan Hoffman finished with nine kills. Avery DeVries finished with 31 assists, three blocks and four ace serves. Cadence Van Zee had seven kills, nine digs and five ace serves. Addy Boltjes added three blocks in the victory.
Platte-Geddes, 4-0, travels to Colome on Thursday.
Platte-Geddes won the JV match 25-10, 25-16.
