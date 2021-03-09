WYNOT, Neb. — Not that the Wynot Blue Devils didn’t already believe it, but they got further affirmation on Feb. 25 of their goal.
On that night, they beat top-seeded St. Mary’s in the sub-district final.
The same St. Mary’s squad that is the No. 1 seed for this weekend’s Class D2 bracket at the Nebraska State Boys’ Basketball Tournament in Lincoln.
“It showed that if we’re consistent and do our part, we can beat anybody,” Wynot head coach Lee Heimes said.
“They’re the number one team in the state and it gives us confidence.”
Wynot, the No. 6 seed in the Class D2 field, will open against third-seeded Humphrey St. Francis, 20-4, tonight (Wednesday) at 6:30 p.m.
“As the season went on, we steadily improved and our chemistry improved,” Heimes said.
“I think we’re peaking at the right time.”
WIth so many guys who see varsity action, it took some time for the Blue Devils (19-7) to find their rhythm together, he added.
“We were a very good team and thought we could go a long way, but we had to figure out some roles.”
Wynot is led by senior Anthony Haberman (12.7 ppg, 5.2 ppg) and junior Charlie Schroeder (10.8 ppg, 8.3 rpg), as well as senior Garrett Lange (8.2 ppg, 5 rpg) and senior Peyton Wieseler (5.8 ppg, 2.3 rpg).
Also contributing have been freshman Dylan Heine (4.7 ppg) and senior Trystan Heimes (3.2 ppg), among others.
The Blue Devils have the ability, according to coach Heimes, to play inside and outside, and “get after people” on defense.
If Wynot is to potentially face St. Mary’s again, it will first have to get by Humphrey St. Francis (20-4).
“They play a 1-3-1 zone with some man (defense), and their zone is very effective and they get some easy buckets,” coach Heimes said.
Tonight’s winner will play in Thursday’s 11:15 a.m. semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
