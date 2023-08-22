PIERRE — The Yankton Bucks placed fifth in the 16-team Pierre Invitational boys’ golf tournament, held on Tuesday at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre.

Watertown shot a 4-under 284 as a team for top honors. Host Pierre was second at 3-over 291, followed by Mitchell (301), Brandon Valley (304) and the Bucks (305).

