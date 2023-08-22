PIERRE — The Yankton Bucks placed fifth in the 16-team Pierre Invitational boys’ golf tournament, held on Tuesday at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre.
Watertown shot a 4-under 284 as a team for top honors. Host Pierre was second at 3-over 291, followed by Mitchell (301), Brandon Valley (304) and the Bucks (305).
Watertown’s Jake Olson shot a 6-under 66 to earn medalist honors, four strokes better than Pierre’s Nick Bothun (70). Pierre’s Sawyer Sonnenschein also broke par, shooting a 1-under 71.
Yankton was led by Easton Vellek, who shot a 2-over 74. Eli Larson finished at 76, with Parker Riley shooting 77 and Kai Cody carding a 78 to complete the team score. Also for the Bucks, Miles Krajewski shot 81 and Henry Homstad finished at 86.
Yankton travels to the Huron Invitational on Friday.
TEAM SCORES: 1, Watertown 284; 2, Pierre 291; 3, Mitchell 301; 4, Brandon Valley 304; 5, Yankton 305; 6, Brookings 317; 7, Rapid City Central 322; 8, Aberdeen 323; 9, Spearfish 325; 10, Winner 331; 11, Sturgis 335; 12, Rapid City Stevens 345; 13, Pierre JV 359; 14, Huron 372; 15, Mobridge-Pollock 390; 16, Todd County 452
TOP 15: 1, Jake Olson, Watertown 66; 2, Nick Bothun, Pierre 70; 3, Sawyer Sonnenschein, Pierre 71; 4, Ty Lenards, Watertown 72; T5, Kaden Rylance, Watertown 73; T5, Gabe Norberg, Watertown 73; T7, Jackson Swartz, Rapid City Stevens 74; T7, Luke Olson, Pierre 74; T7, Jager Juracek, Mitchell 74; T7, Cole Brust, Aberdeen 74; T7, Noah Larson, Mitchell 74; T7, Easton Vellek, Yankton 74; T13, Owen Jorgenson, Brandon Valley 75; T13, Austin Clark, Brookings 75; T13, Jerome Zebroski, Watertown 75; T13, Carter Peterson, Brandon Valley 75; T13, Karson Keiser, Winner 75; T13, Jaden Solheim, Watertown 75
OTHER YHS: T19, Eli Larson 76; T25, Parker Riley 77; T28, Kai Cody 78; T35, Miles Krajewski 81; T51, Henry Homstad 86
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.