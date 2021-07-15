Derrik Nelson recorded two home runs in the Tappers 11-1 win over Wynot Thursday night at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Nelson recorded two hits, both home runs, and drove in four runs for the Tappers. Billy Hancock and Mason Townsend tallied three hits each. Hancock recorded a solo home run for one of his three hits.
Rand Thygeson drove in three runs and hit a double for the Tappers. Caid Koletzky tallied two hits, including the hit to force the mercy rule in the eighth. Tyler Linch, Colin Muth, Devin Gullikson, Julito Fazzini and Aaron Moser added hits.
Jalen Wieseler tallied one hit and an RBI for Wynot. Jackson Sudbeck and Austin Lange added base hits.
Cooper Davis earned the win for Yankton, striking out eight over seven innings. Adam Goodwillie pitched the final inning in relief. Wieseler pitched 7 1/3 innings, taking the loss for Wynot.
Tabor 14, Menno 4
TABOR — Beau Rothschadl hit a home run and Sam Caba drove in three runs to lead Tabor to a 14-4 win over Menno Thursday night in Tabor.
Rothschadl tallied two hits, including the home run and drove in two runs. Caba didn’t record a hit but picked up three RBI. Zach Sutera, Bryce Scieszinski, Joey Slama and Austin White added two hits each. Scieszinki and Sutera drove in two runs each.
Hunter Hallock, Josh Schmidt and Chris Sutera added one hit each for Tabor.
Dylan Lehir tallied two hits and one RBI for Menno. Spencer Schultz and Nate Kucera added one hit each.
Mace Merkwan pitched five innings in the start for Tabor. Scott Ulmer pitched three innings of relief and earned the win. Macon Oplinger got the start for Menno, pitching five innings. Max Schoenfelder took the loss and Nate Kucera also pitched in relief.
Platte 13, Dimock-Emery 3
PLATTE — Richard Sternberg tallied three hits and three RBI to lead Platte to a 13-3 win over Dimock-Emery Thursday night in Platte.
Ryan Allen and Derek Soukup added two hits each for Platte. Grant Lang and Matthew Randall each hit a home run and drove in two runs. Sternberg also homered. Michael Buitenbos, Hunter Hewitt, Hayden Kuiper and Jarod Severson tallied one hit each for Platte.
Doug Sudbeck tallied two hits for Dimock-Emery in the loss. Drew Kitchens, Peyton Nash, Sam Michels, Tyson Kayser and Landon Sudbeck tallied hits for Dimock-Emery.
Soukup pitched six innings taking the win for Platte. Lang pitched one inning in relief. Phil Johnson took the loss for Dimock-Emery, pitching five innings. Kitchens pitched one inning of relief.
Yankton Lakers 11, Irene 4
IRENE — Owen Feser and Mitch Gullickson tallied three hits each to lead the Lakers to an 11-4 win over Irene Thursday in Irene.
Feser drove in three runs for the Lakers and Gullickson two. Rex Ryken, Jett Olszewski and Zach Shastay added two hits. Nick Bartles and Tyler Kozeal doubled. Cobe Porter added one hit and two RBI.
Adam Gale tallied one hit and one RBI for Irene. Bryant Knodel and Dustin Livingston tallied one hit each. Jaden Bloemendall and Tate Gale tallied one RBI each.
Porter pitched five innings, striking out seven batters. Shastay struck out 10 over four innings to tally the win. Jamoson Kleinsauser struck out 10 over 6 1/3 innings in the loss for Irene. Tate Gale and Matt Munkvold pitched in relief.
Legion
Vermillion 5, Tabor 2
VERMILLION — Dylan Thelen drove in two runs in a Vermillion Post 1 victory over Tabor Thursday night in Vermillion.
Thelen picked up one of three hits on the night for Vermillion. Jack Kratz and Connor Saunders tallied the other two hits. Drew Thelen, Jake Jensen and Kratz recorded RBI.
Dustin Honomichl tallied two hits for Tabor. Dawson Bietz added a double and two RBI. Riley Rothschadl and Nate Scieszinki picked up one base hit each.
Tim Dixon pitched the complete game win for Vermillion, striking out four batters. Rothschadl struck out eight over 4 2/3 innings in the loss for Tabor. Scieszinski struck out three of the five batters he faced in relief.
