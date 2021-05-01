HARTINGTON, Neb. — The Wausa girls and Wakefield boys won the Lewis and Clark Conference titles at the conference track and field meet in Hartington, Nebraska Saturday.
Wausa scored 110 points to win the girls’ title by 18. Tri County Northeast placed second with 92 points and Bloomfield third with 72.33. Wakefield tallied 118 poitns to win the men’s title, with Osmond (81) and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (64) placing second and third respectively.
“I knew we had a shot at it, it was just a matter of executing,” Wausa coach Greg Conn said. “Kids just performed today.”
Darla Nelson picked up a pair of event wins for Wausa, winning the 1600-meters in a time of 6:02.84 and the 3200-meters in 13:19.10. Wausa placed second in the 4x400-meter relay and in the 4x800-meter relay.
“Darla Nelson has really run well in the last couple of weeks in the mile and two mile, and today she just went at it,” Conn said.
Alexa Cunningham took second in the high jump, clearing 4-11. Morgan Kleinschmit claimed the girls shot put title, and third in the discus. Taylor Alexander placed second in the discus.
In individual performances, Alexandra Eisenhauer of Bloomfield won multiple events. Eisenhauer won the 100 and 200-meter dashes, the 100-meter hurdles and anchored the winning 4x100-meter relay team.
Right up with Eisenhauer was Jordyn Carr of Tri Country Northeast. Carr was .1 second behind Eisenhauer in the 100-meter and .3 seconds in the 200-meter. Carr got a title of her own in the long jump, clearing 17-9.5 to win by over a foot.
Alli Jackson of Tri County Northeast won the 400-meter dash and 800-meter run. Jackson also brought home a title in the triple jump. Tri County Northeast won the 4x400-meter relay and Wynot claimed the 4x800 relay. Karley Heimes of Wynot won the high jump, and Creighton’s Olivia Kuhlman took home the pole vault title.
Wakefield sprinters won the 100, 200 and 400-meter dashes during Saturday’s meet. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge’s Deagan and Daniel Puppe took first and second in the 110-meter hurdles and Tyler Baue of Wausa claimed the 300-meter hurdles title.
Wakefield also claimed the 4x100 and 4x400 meter relay titles, bringing their track title total to five events.
In the high jump, Wausa’s Jaxon Claussen and Wynot’s Jack Kutcha cleared six feet, but neither cleared 6-2. Creighton’s Matthew Johnson won the pole vault and Cade Hammer the long and triple jumps.
Matt Logue won the shot put for Ponca, and placed second in the discus. Austin Hall won the discus for LCC.
For Wausa, it is all about refocusing after a strong performance.
“We go Thursday next week to Winside, and we will see a lot of our district teams there, and there were quite a few here today,” Conn said. “I really think this sets us up really well for the homestretch.”
