SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Third-ranked Morningside pulled away in the fourth quarter to claim a 47-17 victory over Mount Marty in Great Plains Athletic Conference football action on Saturday at Elwood Olsen Stadium.

Morningside led 14-3 after one quarter, but the Lancers outscored the Mustangs 14-13 in the middle two periods. Morningside outscored the Lancers 20-0 in the fourth quarter to extend the final margin.

