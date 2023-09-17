SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Third-ranked Morningside pulled away in the fourth quarter to claim a 47-17 victory over Mount Marty in Great Plains Athletic Conference football action on Saturday at Elwood Olsen Stadium.
Morningside led 14-3 after one quarter, but the Lancers outscored the Mustangs 14-13 in the middle two periods. Morningside outscored the Lancers 20-0 in the fourth quarter to extend the final margin.
Cash Parker threw for 261 yards and three touchdowns for Morningside (3-0, 2-0 GPAC). Zach Norton caught 10 passes for 227 yards and two scores. K.J. Williams rushed for 148 yards and a score. Trent Lane had two touchdown runs, Jaylen Burch had a touchdown run and Drew Sellon had a touchdown catch for the Mustangs.
Malik Hampton, Lonell Boyd Jr. and Isaac Pingel each had nine tackles for the Morningside defense. Brady Schlaeger posted two sacks.
Ken Gay II passed for 256 yards and two touchdowns for Mount Marty (2-2, 1-2 GPAC). Isaiah Thompson had four catches for 126 yards and 49 yards rushing. Jonah Miyazawa had four catches for 90 yards and a score. Austin Vigants also had a touchdown catch and Maxwell Welch kicked a 33-yard field goal for the Lancers.
Jacob Lambeth had 14 tackles and Dayln Norman had 11 tackles to lead the Lancer defense. Josh Pickthorn posted nine stops. David Wilson had two tackles for loss.
Mount Marty returns to Crane-Youngworth Field on Sept. 23, hosting defending NAIA champion Northwestern. Start time is 7 p.m.
