Mitchell scored once in each period to claim a 3-1 victory over Yankton in varsity boys’ hockey action, Friday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Parker Denne scored twice and Tanner Puetz scored for Mitchell. Lukas Jerke, William Elfstrand and Ashton Reimnitz each had an assist in the victory.
Brady Blom scored for Yankton, converting an assist from Luke Abbott.
Drake Jerke made 16 saves in goal for Mitchell. Keenan Wagner made 51 saves for Yankton.
Yankton travels to Sioux Falls today (Saturday) to face Watertown, then travels to Mitchell on Sunday.
