EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated to correct the headline. We apologize for the error.
WATERTOWN — Yankton finished third in the dance competition and 11th in the cheer competition of the Watertown Invitational competitive cheer and dance competition, Thursday in Watertown. The event marked the season opener for the Gazelles squads.
Harrisburg won the cheer title at 270, five points better than Sioux Falls Jefferson (265). O’Gorman (257) was third.
Yankton scored 192 on the night.
Brandon Valley edged Harrisburg 270.5 to 263 for the dance title. Yankton was third with a score of 260.75.
Yankton scored 269 on Pom and 252.5 on Jazz.
Next up for Yankton is its home invitational on Sept. 7. Start time is 5 p.m. at the YHS Gym.
TEAM SCORES: 1, Harrisburg 270; 2, S.F. Jefferson 265; 3, O’Gorman 257; 4, Sioux Valley 242; 5, Brookings 240.5; 6, S.F. Roosevelt 222; 7, Brandon Valley 214; T8, Watertown 211; T8, S.F. Washingotn 211; 10, Mitchell 202; 11, Yankton 192; 12, Pierre 188.5; 13, Dell Rapids 173; 14, Huron 161.5; 15, Aberdeen Central 159
TEAM SCORES: 1, Brandon Valley 270.5; 2, Harrisburg 263; 3, Yankton 260.75; 4, O’Gorman 255.25; 5, S.F. Washington 255.25; 6, S.F. Roosevelt 249.75; 7, Pierre 243.75; 8, S.F. Jefferson 242.25; 9, S.F. Lincoln 241.5; 10, Mitchell 238.75; 11, Aberdeen Central 237.25; 12, Watertown 231.5; 13, Brookings 220.5; 14, Huron 214.25
JAZZ: 1, Brandon Valley 262.5; 2, Harrisburg 259; 3, Yankton 252.5; 4, S.F. Lincoln 243; 5, S.F. Washington 237.5; 6, Huron 214
POM: 1, Brandon Valley 278.5; 2, Yankton 269; 3, O’Gorman 249.5; 4, S.F. Roosevelt 244; 5, Pierre 243.5; 6, S.F. Jefferson 240.5; 7, Watertown 234.5; 8, Mitchell 234; 9, Aberdeen Central 229; 10, Brookings 225
HIP HOP: 1, S.F. Washington 273; 2, Harrisburg 267; 3, O’Gorman 261; 4, S.F. Roosevelt 255.5; 5, Aberdeen Central 245.5; T6, S.F. Jefferson 244; T6, Pierre 244; 8, Mitchell 243.5; 9, S.F. Lincoln 240; 10, Watertown 228.5; 11, Brookings 216; 12, Huron 214.5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.