MITCHELL — The Gregory boys and Burke girls claimed team honors in the Region 4B Golf Tournament, held Tuesday at Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell.
Burke shot 280 to win the girls’ title, 44 strokes ahead of Mount Vernon-Plankinton (324). Andes Central-Dakota Christian (325) was third.
ACDC’s Abigal Svatos won the girls’ individual competition with a score of 83. Scotland-Menno’s Evie Foss registered a top five finish at 100.
Gregory shot 230 to win the boys’ title by 17 strokes over Hanson (247). Platte-Geddes (249) was third, edging out Ethan (250).
Gregory’s Kade Stukel shot a 1-over 73 to take first place in the boys’ individual competition. Platte-Geddes’ Dawson Hoffman registered a top five finish at 77.
TEAM SCORES: 1, Gregory 230; 2, Hanson 247; 3, Platte-Geddes 249; 4, Ethan 250; 5, Bon Homme 267; 6, Corsica-Stickney 274; 7, Mount Vernon-Plankinton 284; 8, Kimball-White Lake 293; 9, Sanborn Central-Woonsocket 298; 10, Scotland-Menno 319; 11, Avon 321; 12, Burke 322; 13, Andes Central-Dakota Christian 354
STATE QUALIFIERS: 1, Kade Stukel, Gregory 73; 2, Shad Bosma, Corsica-Stickney 75; 3, Ben Wilber, Hanson 76; 4, Eli Fogel, Gregory 76; 5, Dawson Hoffman, Platte-Geddes 77; 6, Rylan Gerlach, Ethan 79; 7, Maverick Smith, Scotland-Menno 80; 8, Trey Murray, Gregory 81; 9, Luke Stukel, Gregory 82; 10, Keenan Waldera, Hanson 84; 11, Kody Klumb, Ethan 84; 12, Jye Bailey, Platte-Geddes 85; 13, Trysten Eide, Mount Vernon-Plankinton 86; 14, Aiden Riggs, Ethan 87; 15, AJ Wilber, Hanson 87; 16, Jadon Peterson, Platte-Geddes 87; 17, Kashius Tucker, Bon Homme 88; 18, Landon Bares, Bon Homme 88; 19, Jett Kemp, Corsica-Stickney 89
TEAM SCORES: 1, Burke 280; 2, Mount Vernon-Plankinton 324; 3, Andes Central-Dakota Christian 325; 4, Platte-Geddes 334; 5, Scotland-Menno 341; 6, Gregory 375; 7, Sanborn Central-Woonsocket 413
STATE QUALIFIERS: 1, Abigail Svatos, Andes Central-Dakota Christian 83; 2, Adisyn Indahl, Burke 85; 3, Olivia Bull, Burke 89; 4, Jessie Jo VanDerWerff, Gregory 94; 5, Evie Foss, Scotland-Menno 100; 6, Jaden Kortan, Bon Homme 100; 7, Mallory Gant, Platte-Geddes 100; 8, Jacey Kemp, Corsica-Stickney 101; 9, Kensie Davis, Mount Vernon-Plankinton 104; 10, Calli Davis, Burke 106; 11, Bella Guthrie, Ethan 106; 12, Presley Meyerink, Platte-Geddes 107; 13, Delsie Grohs, Mount Vernon-Plankinton 110; 14, Vanessa Hoffman, Mount Vernon-Plankinton 110; 15, Paige Beckers, Burke 113; 16, Kailen Odens, Scotland-Menno 113
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.