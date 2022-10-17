LAKE ANDES — Tripp-Delmont-Armour beat Wessington Springs 25-22, 19-25, 25-21 for the championship of the Thunder Nation Volleyball Tournament, Saturday at Lake Andes.
TDA advanced to the final with a 25-21, 20-25, 25-17 victory over host Andes Central-Dakota Christian. Wessington Springs topped Viborg-Hurley 25-22, 25-22 in the other semifinal.
In quarterfinal matchups, AC-DC beat Lakota Tech 25-19, 25-13; and Viborg-Hurley beat Centerville 26-24, 25-21.
Pool winners were TDA, Wessington Springs and Viborg-Hurley, each going 3-0.
In the tournament, Viborg-Hurley’s Coral Mason recorded her 1,000th career dig.
TDA DEF. WESSINGTON SPRINGS 25-22, 19-25, 25-21: Gracey Schatz pounded out 21 kills and two ace serves as TDA earned the title.
Hannah Stremick had 28 assists, 10 digs and two ace serves for TDA. Faith Goehring posted 14 digs. Callie Westendorf had 13 digs. Megan Reiner and Morgan Gemar each had 12 digs in the victory.
TDA DEF. ANDES CENTRAL-DAKOTA CHRISTIAN 25-21, 20-25, 25-17: Megan Reiner and Gracey Schatz combined for 23 kills as Tripp-Delmont-Armour outlasted Andes Central-Dakota Christian.
Megan Reiner finished with 12 kills, two blocks and 17 digs for TDA. Schatz had 11 kills. Hannah Stremick posted 25 assists and two ace serves. Mia Reiner had 14 digs, Callie Westendorf posted 10 digs and Morgan Gemar added nine digs and two ace serves in the victory.
TDA DEF. COLOME 25-15, 25-19: Megan Reiner had 13 kills and Hannah Stremick posted 17 assists for TDA. Morgan Gemar and Gracey Schatz each had four ace serves. Schatz and Faith Goehring each had seven digs in the victory.
TDA DEF. CENTERVILLE 25-18, 25-17: Megan Reiner posted nine kills and Gracey Schatz had eight kills for TDA. Hannah Stremick recorded 13 assists, six digs and six ace serves in the victory.
TDA DEF. MARTY 25-10, 25-7: Hannah Stremick finished with five kills, nine assists and four ace serves to lead TDA. Sirenity Goehring and Mia Reiner each had five ace serves. Gracey Schatz added five kills in the victory.
LAUREL, Neb. — Hartington-Newcastle went 2-0 on Saturday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Lewis & Clark Conference Volleyball Tournament.
HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE DEF. WALTHILL 25-8, 25-11: Lauren Howell had eight kills, two blocks and two ace serves, and Alivia Morten recorded eight assists and four ace serves for H-N. Olivia Grutsch finished with 10 assists. McKenzie Bruning had five kills, Mani Lange posted 10 digs and Kennadi Peitz added two ace serves in the victory.
HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE DEF. LAUREL-CONCORD-COLERIDGE 21-25, 25-21, 26-24: Lauren Howell finished with 14 kills and three ace serves, and Alivia Morten posted 16 assists and 19 digs to lead H-N. Olivia Grutsch had 14 assists and 16 digs. Mani Lange recorded six kills and 18 digs. Abi Rice had 24 digs, McKenzie Bruning posted six kills and Kennadi Peitz added two ace serves in the victory.
Mallory Eriksen recorded nine kills and 22 digs, and Tali Erwin posted nine kills and 10 digs for LCC. Haley Christensen finished with 33 assists and 12 digs. Ella Hartung had 16 digs. Delaney Johnson finished with eight kills and two blocks, Berniece McCorkindale had two ace serves and Mollie Schutte added two blocks for the Bears.
