CROFTON, Neb. — The Crofton Booster Club will host a youth basketball tournament on Saturday, Jan. 22, in Crofton, Nebraska.
The tournament is open to boys’ and girls’ teams in grades 5, 6 and 7-8.
There is a cost to participate, with a late fee assessed after Jan. 10. For more information or to register, contact the Crofton Booster Club at croftonboosterclub@gmail.com.
