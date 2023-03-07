One of Yankton’s top multi-sport athletes in recent memory will get the chance to compete in two of those sports at the collegiate level.
Rugby Ryken, who has quarterbacked Yankton’s football and basketball teams for the past three seasons, officially signed Tuesday to attend Mount Marty University and compete in both sports.
“Staying at home was a big deal to me,” Ryken said after the signing event at YHS Tuesday morning. “They coaches have been good to me, very flexible. I’m excited to see how I do it with two sports in college. It will be fun.”
Ryken announced his decision on social media last month, then made everything official on Tuesday.
“It feels good to lock it all in,” he said.
On the football field, Ryken passed for 2,654 yards and 25 touchdowns, and rushed for 723 yards and 14 scores. A two-time all-state selection, he graduates as the Bucks’ all-time leading passer with 6,033 yards while completing 64% of his passes.
“Rugby’s competitiveness, his leadership will be beneficial to our program, our institution,” said MMU head football coach John Michaletti. “Having the ball in his hands has proven to be beneficial. He’s a student of the game.”
Ryken adds his name to a long list of his classmates and former teammates who have already committed to MMU for football.
“Obviously it’s good to keep those kids in town,” said YHS head football coach Brady Muth. “The athletic department at Mount Marty, from the top down, has good people.”
A two-time all-Eastern South Dakota Conference performer in basketball, Ryken is averaging 11.9 points, 7.8 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game, leading the Bucks in both assists and rebounds. He is also just off the Bucks’ lead with 2.3 steals per contest. His 155 assists this season have him within striking distance of the YHS single-season record held by his father, Mark.
“It was important for us to keep him at home, both as a person and as a player,” said MMU head coach Collin Authier. “He can change the game.”
Ryken first cracked the varsity lineup for the Bucks basketball team as a freshman and has started since his sophomore season.
“Rugby helped lead us to four state tournaments,” said YHS head boys’ basketball coach Chris Haynes. That count includes the cancelled 2020 tournament as well as this year’s tournament, which Yankton qualified for this past Saturday. “He’s been in a lot of big games. We are proud of him for his career and look forward to him being close to home the next four years.”
Ryken plans to major in business at MMU.
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.