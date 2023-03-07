Ryken Signs With MMU
Yankton High School senior Rugby Ryken, second from left, will attend Mount Marty University and compete in both basketball and football for the Lancers. Pictured with Ryken are MMU head men's basketball coach Collin Authier, MMU head football coach John Michaletti and offensive coordinator Josh Lewis, (back) YHS head boys' basketball coach Chris Haynes and YHS head football coach Brady Muth.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

One of Yankton’s top multi-sport athletes in recent memory will get the chance to compete in two of those sports at the collegiate level.

Rugby Ryken, who has quarterbacked Yankton’s football and basketball teams for the past three seasons, officially signed Tuesday to attend Mount Marty University and compete in both sports.

