LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders named Rich Bisaccia their interim head coach after their head coach, Jon Gruden, resigned Monday evening.
Bisaccia played defensive back for Yankton College before earning his degree and starting his coaching career at Wayne State College.
The Yonkers, New York native has coached for South Carolina, Clemson, Mississippi at the college ranks. Bisaccia has spent the last 20 years coaching in the NFL, coaching for Tampa Cay, San Diego, Dallas and Las Vegas.
The Raiders will play their first game under Bisaccia’s leadership Sunday in Denver for a 3:25 p.m. kick-off against the Broncos.
