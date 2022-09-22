VOLGA — Bon Homme placed fourth in the cheer competition of the Sioux Valley competitive cheer and dance competition, held Thursday.
Sioux Valley ran away with the cheer title, scoring 165. Deubrook Area (128.5), Iroquois-Lake Preston (124.5) and Bon Homme (118) claimed the next three spots.
