VERMILLION — The South Dakota Coyotes fans’ cheers got louder as the night went on, but none were arguably as loud as when Max Burchill got a steal and dunk to give the Coyotes a 59-44 lead over the North Dakota State Bison in the second half.
“That was a play we had scouted for,” Burchill said. “It was a flip back and then just the iso stuff. I thought I could maybe jump the flip back. I did and then just, I don’t even know. I went for it, dunked it and wanted to hype the crowd up.”
“I knew he was going to dunk it,” said Coyotes head coach Eric Peterson. “I didn’t know if he was going to make it, but I knew I was going to dunk it with the look in his eyes.”
Burchill’s dunk punctuated a 71-62 win for USD over NDSU in Summit League action Thursday at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
Coming off the bench to provide energy, Burchill ended the game with 11 points. He was also tasked with guarding NDSU’s Grant Nelson, who ended the game with 13 points. Nelson came into the match averaging 19.8 points per game.
“(Offensively) he was attacking downhill,” Peterson said. “Outside the dunk, he did a good job in the half court. The biggest attribute that he brought was his defense. He and Damani (Hayes) were the two guys that guarded Nelson the entire game and held him to 13 points. Max brings energy on both ends. He’s getting much better offensively and feeling more comfortable.”
“The whole game, he was making the right plays, taking charges and playing hard on defense,” said USD teammate Tasos Kamateros.
Kamateros led the Coyotes with 23 points, 18 of which came in the second half, and nine rebounds.
“The guys found me on open shots,” he said. “I said to myself, ‘Be calm, focus and finish the plays.’ We moved the ball well, I found some shots and I knocked them down.”
The Bison went on an 8-0 run to make it 65-60 with 1:07 remaining, partly due to foul trouble for the Coyotes. Damani Hayes fouled out with 3:55 remaining and NDSU took advantage, making two layups to get within five. As Peterson shuffled his lineups with the foul trouble, one thing went through his mind.
“We were just trying to rotate those guys, so we only had one of them in the game at a time. We try not to get them tired because when you’re tired, you typically are more likely to foul. We’re trying to keep those guys fresh. If Damani fouls out, I don’t really care. He plays so hard. I don’t think Damani can turn the switch off.”
Hayes contributed along with Burchill and Kamateros against the tough NDSU frontcourt as well, with Bison starting forward Andrew Morgan, who averaged 12.8 points coming into the contest, ending the game with one point.
Peterson was pleased with the defensive effort the Coyotes presented after their 103-53 loss to Oral Roberts on Monday, which was their third road game in five days.
“We can make all the excuses of the travel and playing so many games so many days or whatever, but in the Oral Roberts (game), we didn’t compete. The biggest message we sent to our guys yesterday and today in film is we’re going to find out what type of team we are because if we show up and compete, we’ll be just fine. I’m really proud of our defensive effort, especially in the first half.”
The Coyotes improved to 11-13 (6-6 Summit), while the Bison fell to 9-14 (6-5 Summit). USD sits at seventh in the conference, but is two games out of second place after Thursday’s games.
Boden Skunberg led NDSU with 23 points. Nelson registered a 13-point, 13-rebound double-double.
USD hosts North Dakota for Native American Heritage Day Saturday. Tip off is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
