VERMILLION — The South Dakota Coyotes fans’ cheers got louder as the night went on, but none were arguably as loud as when Max Burchill got a steal and dunk to give the Coyotes a 59-44 lead over the North Dakota State Bison in the second half.

“That was a play we had scouted for,” Burchill said. “It was a flip back and then just the iso stuff. I thought I could maybe jump the flip back. I did and then just, I don’t even know. I went for it, dunked it and wanted to hype the crowd up.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.