SIOUX FALLS — O’Gorman head coach Kent Kolsrud earned his 400th career coaching victory at the expense of the Yankton Gazelles with a 64-29 decision on Saturday in Sioux Falls.

Claire Tereshinski led Yankton with 13 points. Camryn Koletzky scored nine points.

