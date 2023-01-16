SIOUX FALLS — O’Gorman head coach Kent Kolsrud earned his 400th career coaching victory at the expense of the Yankton Gazelles with a 64-29 decision on Saturday in Sioux Falls.
Claire Tereshinski led Yankton with 13 points. Camryn Koletzky scored nine points.
Yankton hosts third-ranked Sioux Falls Jefferson on Tuesday.
O’Gorman won the JV game 61-29. For Yankton, Eden Wolfgram led the way with 10 points. Kaylor Luellman and Josslyn Elwood each had five points. Kenzie Giziewski added five rebounds.
Yankton won the ‘C’ game 46-26. Eden Wolfgram led Yankton with 18 points and seven rebounds.
O’Gorman won the ‘D’ game 46-22. For Yankton, Nora Krajewski finished with 14 points.
