ABERDEEN — Allen, Nebraska middle distance specialist Alli Jackson has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend Northern State and compete for the Wolves, the institution announced.
Jackson is a two-time Lewis & Clark Conference champion in both the 400 and 800, as well as a three-time Nebraska State Meet placewinner. She was second in the 800 and third in the 400 in the 2019 state meet.
Jackson is the daughter of Jay and Holli Jackson.
