The Yankton Fury Lancers outlasted Dakota Valley 12-10 in the second game, earning a split of their girls’ softball doubleheader on Thursday.
Olivia Rye had a double and two RBI for Yankton. Jazlin Romero and Aubrey Stotz each had a hit and two RBI. Izzy Gurney and Chloe Caton each had a hit in the victory.
Brenna Elwood got the final two outs, picking up the win. Jordyn Kudera started, striking out one in a scoreless first.
Dakota Valley edged Yankton 10-9 in the opener.
Kudera had two hits for Yankton. Kenley Vandertuig had a hit and two RBI. Tyan Beste added a hit and a RBI.
Gurney took the loss in relief.
