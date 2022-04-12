SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota sophomore Eerik Haamer and freshman Moe Bridgen have been named the Summit League Track and Field Athletes of the Week for the period ended April 10.
Haamer is a pole vaulter out of Tartu, Estonia. He garners his third career league field athlete of the week award. He captured the pole vault at the K.T. Woodman Classic in Wichita, Kansas, on Saturday with a vault o 18-0 ½ (5.50m). That height moved to seventh in the NCAA this spring and ranks him tops in the Summit.
Bridgen, hailing from May Pen, Jamaica, earns the Summit’s weekly award for the first time of her career. She took first in both the 400-meter hurdles and the 4x400-meter relay over the weekend at the K.T. Woodman Classic hosted by Wichita State. She crossed the finish line in 1:00.97 for the 400 hurdles, marking the second-straight week she’s clocked a minute flat in the event. Her time of 1:00.48 from the USD Early Bird a week ago leads the Summit and ranks 77th nationally. She also led off the Coyotes’ 4x400 relay on Saturday, which posted a time of 3:43.10.
The Coyotes return to action with three meets in California this weekend – the Mt. SAC Relays in Los Angeles, the Pacific Coast Intercollegiate in Long Beach and the Long Beach Invitational.
