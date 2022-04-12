Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely early, then cloudy after midnight. It will be windy at times. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely early, then cloudy after midnight. It will be windy at times. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%.