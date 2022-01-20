VERMILLION – Entering Thursday night, the South Dakota Coyotes women’s basketball team was receiving votes in the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time since the opening week of the season, had the nation’s second-longest winning streak (12 games) and was the lone unbeaten remaining in the Summit League during conference play.
Even with all of the excitement surrounding the team and the run it is on over the last near two months, the focus was on Thursday night’s challenger, Danni Nichols and the Western Illinois Leathernecks.
“I thought we had to really grind that out,” USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said after their 70-53 win. “Western Illinois played extremely well during large portions of that game. Our players had to find a way to weather a storm.”
With a North Carolina State win over Louisville Thursday night, the Coyotes’ 13-game winning streak is now the longest in the country.
“It’s hard to do that, it’s hard to consistently find that energy that you need to be great defensively especially,” Plitzuweit said.
The Coyotes started out sloppy, committing five turnovers in the first five-and-a-half minutes. Western Illinois held a slim lead 6-4 at that point, but the Coyotes would finish the quarter strong and held a 17-12 lead after one.
The second quarter brought different issues for the Coyotes, as three starters, Hannah Sjerven, Chloe Lamb and Liv Korngable each had to sit out with foul trouble. In that time, Western Illinois went on a 12-0 run to take the lead and held it, going into the intermission 30-29.
“I think at halftime, we needed to make a lot of adjustments defensively,” USD guard Maddie Krull said. “Our defensive intensity wasn’t there, and that’s something we’ve been pretty passionate about this season.”
The Coyotes and Leathernecks were tied at 35 nearly halfway through the third quarter when Chloe Lamb dove with a Western Illinois player for a loose ball. Lamb was slow to get up and had to come out of the game.
“Chloe plays really, really hard,” Plitzuweit said. “It was a very physical battle and that was a physical play and Chloe got us the possession. That’s where our awareness became better. We were a bit more scrappy and we made some plays in the third quarter that we didn’t make in the first or second.”
With Lamb out, the Coyotes were able to score four straight points in the minute she was out. Lamb checked back in, scored on back-to-back possessions, and checked back out.
“We’ll have to wait and see if she’s going to be okay, but she’s a tough kid, so we have that going for us,” Plitzuweit said of Lamb’s hip injury.
What was a tie game quickly became a double digit lead and a 15-point lead after three quarters. The Coyotes finished the third quarter on a 17-2 run. USD was back in full force.
The lead grew to 20 points in the fourth quarter as the Coyotes continued to do what they have done during all of conference play to this point, dominate.
The struggles of the first half were gone. After five turnovers in six minutes, the Coyotes committed six turnovers the rest of the game. After the foul trouble of the first half, the only Coyote to reach four fouls was Sjerven, who had three in the first half.
“Third quarter, I thought we played great basketball on both ends of the court and then had a chance to continue to weather that storm,” Plitzuweit said. “...I thought our young ladies did a great job of keeping composure and finding a way and that is really important for us.”
Korngable finished with 16 points and five assists for the Coyotes. Krull added 15 points and Lamb 12. Grace Larkins contributed 10 points and five rebounds off the bench.
Nichols, the Leathernecks leading scorer on the season, tallied 14 points. Elizabeth Lutz added 12 points and Evan Zars eight points and 17 rebounds. The Coyotes forced 24 turnovers and held the Leathernecks to 36.7% shooting. Half of the Leathernecks made baskets were from beyond the arc.
The Coyotes put their 13-game winning streak on the line Saturday against St. Thomas. It will be the first match-up of the two schools since the Tommies made the jump to Division I this year.
WESTERN ILLINOIS (11-6, 2-4)
Evan Zars 2-5 3-5 8, Jada Thorpe 2-9 0-0 5, Danni Nichols 5-10 3-3 14, Elizabeth Lutz 5-8 0-0 12, Samantha Pryor 1-5 0-0 3, Anna Deets 0-5 0-0 0, Mallory McDermott 1-4 2-2 5, Alissa Dins 0-1 0-0 0, Kennedy Flanagan 2-2 0-0 6. TOTALS: 18-49 8-10 53.
SOUTH DAKOTA (15-4, 8-0)
Hannah Sjerven 2-6 2-2 6, Liv Korngable 7-15 2-4 16, Chloe Lamb 6-10 0-0 12, Kyah Watson 3-6 0-0 9, Maddie Krull 5-10 4-6 15, Grace Larkins 4-9 2-2 10, Natalie Mazurek 0-1 0-0 0, Jeniah Ugofsky 1-4 0-0 2, Macy Guebert 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 28-62 10-14 70.
Three-Pointers: WIU 9-28 (Flanagan 2-2, Lutz 2-4, Nichols 1-2, McDermott 1-3, Zars 1-4, Pryor 1-4, Thorpe 1-5, Deets 0-4), USD 4-20 (Watson 3-4, Krull 1-3, Mazurek 0-1, Larkins 0-2, Sjerven 0-2, Lamb 0-2, Ugofsky 0-2, Korngable 0-4). Rebounds: WIU 36 (Zars 17), USD 32 (Watson 6). Assists: USD 14 (Korngable 5), WIU 10 (Pryor 4). Steals: USD 15 (Lamb 3, Watson 3, Krull 3), WIU 6 (Lutz 3). Blocked Shots: WIU 3 (Thorpe, Lutz, Dins), USD 2 (Krull, Ugofsky). Personal Fouls: WIU 16, USD 15. Turnovers: WIU 24, USD 11.
