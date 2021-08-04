MITCHELL — The Milbank Firechiefs got two hits and three RBI from Dominique Boerger in an 8-4 victory over the Platte Killer Tomatoes in the opening game of the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament, Wednesday at Mitchell’s Cadwell Park.
Milbank advances to face either the Castlewood Monarchs or Dimock-Emery Raptors in the second round on Sunday.
Lance Frogner doubled and singled for Milbank, which outhit Platte 9-6.
Hunter Hewitt doubled and singled for Platte. Jimmy DeWaard also had a double. Michael Buitenbos, Matthew Randall and Spencer Freudenthal each had a hit.
Justin Larson struck out six batters over 5 2/3 innings for the win. Boerger pitched 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, striking out three, for the save. Grant Lang took the loss despite striking out 15 in a complete game effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.