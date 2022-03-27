VERMILLION – After splitting a doubleheader Saturday, The South Dakota Coyote softball team took the series win with an 8-1 win over the North Dakota State Bison at Nygaard Field Sunday afternoon.
“We only have three homes series in conference,” USD head coach Robert Wagner said. “It’s important to take care of business at home and it just so happens that they’re the top three teams right now. You have to take them one game at a time.”
The Coyotes jumped ahead 4-0 in the bottom of the second and tacked on four more in the sixth. USD chased NDSU’s starting pitcher Paige Vargas after an inning-plus of work.
“You like to start strong and finish strong,” Wagner said. “You like to have resilience when somebody puts up some runs, you want to answer. So, it was nice to see that answer back.”
USD’s starter Clara Edwards, who pitched the complete game victory Saturday, was efficient again Sunday afternoon. Edwards went the distance, giving up one unearned run and striking out one.
“She made pitches today, she kept us in the game,” Wagner said. “We had the one walk in the inning they scored, but overall she pitched great and was making pitches all day.”
Tatum Villotta tallied two hits to lead the Coyotes. Jordyn Pender added one hit and two RBI. Lauren Eamiguel and Bela Goerke added a base hit and an RBI each.
Cameryn Maykut tallied a hit and drove in the lone NDSU run on the day. Five other Bison recorded hits.
After taking two of three against a perennial Summit League powerhouse to open conference play, the Coyotes now prepare for last season’s Summit League Tournament Champions, South Dakota State.
“They’re good on every side of the ball, can pitch well, hit well,” Wagner said. “We got our work cut out for us, but we have to clean a few things up and we have to be ready to attack on offense and lpay some great defense.”
The Coyotes and Jacks play at Nygaard Field April 2-3. The Coyotes will play a doubleheader at Drake Tuesday before next weekend’s in-state showdown.
