OMAHA, Neb. — Ninth-ranked College of Saint Mary survived a strong start by Mount Marty, claiming a 27-25, 25-19, 25-16 victory over the Lancers in Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball action on Wednesday in Omaha, Nebraska.
Kamryn Williams had 11 kills and five assisted blocks to lead the College of Saint Mary net attack. Lauryn Willman and Azaria Green each had 10 kills, with Green also recording four blocks (one solo). Lauren Anderson posted 23 assists, with Miranda Ring recording 19 assists. Rachel Cushing had 16 digs and Lexie Langley had four assisted blocks for the Flames (14-1, 3-0 GPAC).
