ELK POINT — Elk Point-Jefferson’s Keaton Gale tossed a four-hit shutout, striking out three, in a 9-0 victory over Wagner in American Legion baseball action on Sunday.

Hunter Geary went 3-for-3 with a triple, and Ty Trometer had two hits and two RBI for EPJ. Derrike Wagner also had two hits. Tayson Swatek posted a double, and Gale, Jordan Anderson and Kayden Moore each had a hit in the victory.

