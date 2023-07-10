ELK POINT — Elk Point-Jefferson’s Keaton Gale tossed a four-hit shutout, striking out three, in a 9-0 victory over Wagner in American Legion baseball action on Sunday.
Hunter Geary went 3-for-3 with a triple, and Ty Trometer had two hits and two RBI for EPJ. Derrike Wagner also had two hits. Tayson Swatek posted a double, and Gale, Jordan Anderson and Kayden Moore each had a hit in the victory.
Corbin Carda, Joey Cournoyer, Camden Roth and Keegan McAdaragh each had a hit for Wagner.
MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney Padres rallied from a 1-0 deficit to claim a 10-1 victory over Parkston in American Legion baseball action on Sunday.
Kolter Kramer and Caden Donahue each had two hits for Parkston. Brayden Jervik and Will Jodozi each had a hit in the effort.
Adam Doering took the loss.
Wagner 16s 16, EPJ Jr. Legion 8
ELK POINT — The Wagner 16-under team scored eight runs in the first inning and didn’t look back, claiming a 16-8 victory over the Elk Point-Jefferson American Legion Junior team on Sunday.
Malaki Segura had three hits, and Brady Cournoyer had two hits and three RBI for Wagner. Joey Cournoyer, Daniel Soukup and Landon Mudder each had two hits.
Keaton Gale doubled and singled for EPJ. Ben Prouty also had two hits. Grayson Girard, Wyatt Herity, Landon Johnsen and Gunner Ewing each had a hit in the effort.
Brady Cournoyer picked up the win, striking out eight in the five-inning contest. Girard took the loss.
