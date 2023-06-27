The Yankotn Fury Fire played the South Dakota Thunder to a 5-5 tie in the second game of a softball doubleheader on Tuesday at Riverside Park.
Andrea Miller doubled and singled, and Shaelynn Puckett had two hits for Yankton. Grace Robb tripled. Emma Wiese and Keyara “Lucky” Mason each had a hit for the Fury Fire.
Shealey Geelan and Ashlyn Erdmann each had two hits for the Thunder. Lydia Decker tripled and Keaton Jensen added a hit in the effort.
Emma Wiese pitched 3 1/3 innings, striking out two, for Yankton. Clara Fink started, with Emily Froendt pitching 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief for the Thunder.
In the opener, the Thunder broke a scoreless tie in the sixth inning, then added four runs in the seventh of a 5-0 victory.
Fink and Geelan each had two hits for the Thunder. Jensen doubled. Froendt, Emersyn Erck, Sydney Ganschow, Maddie Eggebraaten and Decker each had a hit in the victory.
Mason, Maddie Courtright, Robb and Kyliah Bjorum each had a hit for Yankton.
Froendt picked up the win, striking out six in the seven-inning contest. Maddie Courtright took the loss, striking out four.
Fury White 12-7, Norfolk Quakes 2-10
NORFOLK, Neb. — Yankton Fury White split a 16-under softball doubleheader with the Norfolk Quakes on Tuesday.
In the opener, Yankton Fury White scored nine runs in the second inning on the way to a 12-2 victory.
Reagan Lee doubled and singled, driving in three, for Yankton. Madison Girard tripled, driving in three. Elizabeth Harty doubled. Tori Hansen, Quincy Gaskins, Aubrey Lloyd and McKenna Hacecky each had a hit in the victory.
Hansen pitched three shutout innings for the victory.
Norfolk bounced back to claim the nightcap 10-7.
Girard had two hits, and Hansen had a hit and three RIB for Yankton. Mia Donner and Isabel Yellowbank each had a hit.
Wayne 5-2, Fury Gazelles 4-8
WAYNE, Neb. — The Yankton Fury Gazelles bounced back from an opening game setback to earn a split with the Wayne Dirt Devils in 14-under softball action on Tueday.
Yankton pounced out 11 hits to claim the nightcap 8-2.
Emma Gobel and Ava Girard each doubled for Yankton. Olivia Puck and Reese Garry each doubled and singled. Daylee Hughes and Isabelle Sheldon each had a double. Kalli Koletzky added a hit in the victory.
Garry struck out two in three innings of work for the win. Hughes pitched a scoreless inning, striking out two.
In the opener, Wayne used a five-run third inning to claim a 5-4 victory.
Garry and Hughes each doubled and singled for Yankton. Koletzky, Puck, Sheldon, Hannah Crisman and Ellie Drotzman each had a hit in the effort.
Fury Lancers 16, Heelan 5
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Yankton Fury Lancers 12-under team rolled past Heelan 16-5 in girls’ softball action on Tuesday.
Izzy Gurney had two hits and three RBI for Yankton. Jazlin Romero had a hit and two RBI. Jordyn Kudera, Tyan Beste, Brenna Elwood and Chloe Caton each had a hit. Aubrey Stotz, Olivia Rye and Kenley Vandertuig each drove in two runs in the victory.
Elwood struck out seven in three innings of no-hit work for the victory.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Jazlin Romero tossed a one-hit shutout as the Yankton Fury Lancers 12-under team blanked Meek 7-0 in girls’ softball action on Tuesday.
Tyan Beste and Brenna Elwood each had a hit for Yankton.
Romero struck out seven in the victory.
