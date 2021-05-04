FREEMAN — Hanson boys and Irene-Wakonda girls earned top honors at the Don Diede Relays in Freeman Tuesday.
The Hanson boys tallied 134 points to top runner-up Freeman Accademy-Marion and third place Viborg-Hurley. Irene-Wakonda girls scored 138 points to beat out runner-up Menno and third place Centerville.
Hanson won the 4x100 (46.46), 4x200 (1:36.44) and the 4x400 meter relays (3:36.69). In individual competition, Viborg-Hurley’s Angel Johnson and Gayville-Volin’s Andrew Gustad earned three event wins on the day. Johnson broke two meet records, the 100-meter dash (10.55) and the 200-meter dash (22.32). Johnson also won the long jump at 21-3½ .
Gustad won both the 110-meter (15.55) and 300-meter (43.20) hurdles. He also pulled out a victory in the pole vault, clearing 11-9. Owen Eitemiller of Menno also cleared 11-9 in the pole vault.
In the boys throwing events, Darien Rabe of Gayville-Volin earned wins in the shot put (49 feet) and discus (145-5). Hanson also picked up an individual win in the 400-meter dash, thanks to Thailan Hallman’s 51.38 time. Noah Price of Hanson won the triple jump at 41-0½.
Freeman Academy-Marion’s Titus Roesler won the 800-meters (2:03.97) and Tavin Schroeder the 3,200-meter run (11:08.11). The 4x800 team for Freeman Academy-Marion won with a time of 8:41.30 and Thalen Schroeder won the high jump at 5-10.Canistota’s 1,600 medley relay won the event in a time of 3:50.77.
Irene-Wakonda’s Emma Marshall picked up three event wins, and the relay teams won two races. Marshall won the 200-meter (28.36) and 400-meter (1:03.26) dashs. Marshall’s third event win came in the high jump, where she cleared 4-10. The Irene-Wakonda 4x100-meter team ran a 53.30 to win their race, and the 4x400 team a 4:26.19 to win theirs.
Menno’s Jesse Munkvold also won multiple events on the day, winning the 100-meter hurdles (15.93) and 300-meter hurdles (51.41). Irene-Wakonda’s Nora O’Malley won the long jump at 15-3. Freeman Academy-Marion earned wins in the 100-meter dash, 1,600-meter run and 1,600 medley relay. Zenovia Butler won the 100-meter dash in a time of 13.07 and Jada Koerner the 1,600-meter run in 5:33.79.
Hanson’s Alyssa Moschell won the 800-meter run in 2:28.21 and Reese Marek the 3,200-meter run in 13:52.17.Bailey Hansen of Centerville won the pole vault at 8-6, and Sophie Eide the triple jump at 32-4. Kayla VanOsdel of Gayville-Volin won the shot put and Raygen Diede of Menno the discus.
