SIOUX FALLS — Coyote pitcher Clara Edwards pitched a complete game, two-hit shutout to lead the Coyotes to an 8-0 win over North Dakota State on Friday afternoon at Bowden Field on the campus of Augustana University. 

South Dakota (17-15, 6-0 Summit) came out swinging and set the tone of the game early as Jordyn Pender hit a three-run bomb to give the Yotes an early 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Pender’s home run was the first of three home runs the Coyotes would hit this afternoon. The top of the third inning saw the second home run for South Dakota, this time from Aleesia Sainz who tallied her fifth home run of the season. 

