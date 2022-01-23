CHESTER — Beresford outlasted Chester 79-75 in overtime in Big East Conference girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Kara Niles scored 21 points and Abby Hansen scored 20 points for Beresford, which trailed 36-27 at the half.
Emmerson Eppard finished with 22 points and seven assists for Chester. Emery Larson had 20 points and three steals. Carly Becker scored 17 points, Jacey Wolf had 11 assists and Kaylor Geraets added seven rebounds for the Fliers.
Beresford faces McCook Central-Montrose in the opening round of the Big East Conference Tournament, Thursday in Parker. Chester hosts Garretson in the opening round of the BEC on Thursday.
CHESTER 15 21 16 14 9 — 75
BERESFORD 12 15 24 15 13 — 79
Avon 37, Freeman Academy-Marion 20
FREEMAN — Avon held Freeman Academy-Marion to four second-half point on the way to a 37-20 victory over the Bearcats in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Courtney Sees finished with 16 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals for Avon. Tiffany Pelton posted 10 points, 10 rebounds and five steals. Katie Gretschmann added three assists in the victory.
Jada Koerner led Freeman Academy-Marion with 11 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Alivea Weber also had three steals for the Bearcats.
Avon travels to Marty on Monday. Freeman Academy-Marion travels to Irene-Wakonda on Thursday.
AVON (4-7) 12 10 9 6 — 37
FR. ACAD.-MAR. (2-7) 7 9 2 2 — 20
Bon Homme 49, Alcester-Hudson 40
TYNDALL — Bon Homme outscored Alcester-Hudson 32-23 in the second half to claim a 49-40 victory over the Cubs in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Jaden Kortan posted 15 points, three assists and three steals for Bon Homme. Olivia Bures posted 13 points and 10 rebounds. Camille Sykora scored 11 points and Erin Heusinkveld added four assists in the victory.
Elly Doering and Roni Rhead each scored 11 points for Alcester-Hudson.
Bon Homme travels to White Lake to face Kimball-White Lake on Tuesday. Alcester-Hudson hosts Scotland on Tuesday.
ALCESTER-HUDSON (5-7) 11 6 11 12 — 40
BON HOMME (3-9) 11 6 14 18 — 49
Gregory 57, Gayville-Volin 49
GREGORY — Molly Larson became the all-time leading scorer in Gayville-Volin girls’ basketball history, but Gregory upended the Raiders 57-49 in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Larson, who scored 15 points in the contest, passed Carrie (VenOsdel) Mart’s record of 1,216 points.
Jessy VanderWerff scored a game-high 31 points to lead Gregory. Cassidy Keister added 13 points.
Also for Gayville-Volin, Taylor Hoxeng and Keeley Larson each scored 12 points.
Gregory hosts Stanley County on Tuesday. Gayville-Volin hosts Menno on Tuesday.
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (4-7) 8 13 14 14 — 49
GREGORY (2-9) 14 12 16 15 — 57
Flandreau 72, Parker 22
FLANDREAU — Flandreau bounced Parker 72-22 in Big East Conference girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Maria Parsley finished with 16 points and seven rebounds to lead Flandreau. Faith Wiese scored 14 points and Claire Sheppard added 12 points in the victory.
Parker Lessman led Parker with 10 points.
Flandreau, 9-1, travels to Parker on Thursday to open the Big East Conference Tournament. Parker, 1-10, travels to Irene-Wakonda on Tuesday.
