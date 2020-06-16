ABERDEEN — Platte’s Dawson Hoffman tied for ninth in the boys’ division of the SDGA-Sanford Golf Series event at Moccasin Creek Golf Course in Aberdeen on Monday.
Hoffman shot a 79, five strokes off the lead. Brody Boltjes, also of Platte, tied for 24th at 86. Hunter Lavin of Vermillion tied for 27th at 87.
Spencer Wittstruck of Sioux Falls beat Jake Olson of Watertown in a playoff for top honors in the boys’ division. Reese Jansa of Sioux Falls won the girls’ division, two strokes ahead of Shannon McCormick of Sioux Falls.
The next event in the Sanford Golf Series will be played at Yankton’s Hillcrest Golf and Country Club on Monday, June 22.
