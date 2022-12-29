SIOUX FALLS — Competing against a field full of Class A competition, Wagner finished eighth in the 20-team Floyd Farrand Invitational wrestling tournament, Thursday in Sioux Falls.
Brandon Valley (259.5) won the team title, beating out Watertown (242) and Sturgis (239).
Wagner finished with 80 points. The Red Raiders were led by Karstyn Lhotak, who suffered his first loss of the season due to an injury default in the 120-pound final. Jhett Breen (145) and Gannon Knebel (170) each finished fourth.
Parkston was 10th with 75 points. The Trojans were led by a third place finish from Porter Neugebauer at 160 pounds.
Vermillion scored 43 points. Rollie French (12-1) finished second at 182 pounds, suffering his first loss of the season.
Dakota Valley finished with 30.5 points. Jackson Boonstra was fourth at 145 pounds for the Panthers.
NEWMAN GROVE, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic finished sixth in the 17-team Newman Grove Holiday Invitational wrestling tournament, Thursday in Newman Grove, Nebraska.
Wilber-Clatonia won the title with 217 points, beating out Boone Central (204) and Norfolk JV I (177).
Cedar Catholic scored 123 points. Brady Hochstein won the 138-pound title and Braeden Kleinschmit finished second at 132 pounds for the Trojans.
Niobrara-Verdigre scored five points and Tri County Northeast had one point on the day.
WINNEBAGO, Neb. — Bon Homme-Avon finished 14th in the 39-team Winnebago Lady Indian Invitational wrestling tournament, held Thursday in Winnebago, Nebraska.
South Sioux City scored 185 points to run away with the team title. Norfolk (117), followed by Fremont (104), Omaha Westside (103.5) and Harrisburg (94).
For Bon Homme-Avon, Peyton Hellmann won the 130-pound title and Britney Rueb finished second at 120 pounds. Hadlee Kracht won the JV 110-pound title for the squad.
Viborg-Hurley-Irene-Wakonda finished 17th with 43 points. Gia Miller finished second at 170 pounds. Aubrey Jensen won the JV 120-pound crown for VH-IW.
Tri County Northeast scored five points. Quad County Northeast finished with three points.
