WAKEFIELD, Neb. — The Cedar Catholic Trojans defeated the Lutheran High Northeast Eagles 25-20, 20-25, 25-22 at the Wakefield Volleyball Tournament Saturday.
Cedar Catholic finished second at the tournament.
Cedar Catholic was led by Melayna McGregor’s 12 kills. Laney Kathol added 11 kills for the Trojans. Katy Jones registered 16 digs for the Trojans. Additionally, Meredith McGregor had 29 assists for Cedar Catholic.
Wakefield 2, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 0
WAKEFIELD, Neb. — Host Wakefield downed Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 25-20, 28-26 in the Wakefield Tournament on Saturday.
Alex Arenas pounded 16 kills and two ace serves, and Jordan Metzler posted 26 assists for Wakefield. Daveigh Munter-McAfee finished with six kills and nine digs. Laken Rahn had three ace serves, Alli Brown had 14 digs and Isabelle Andrade added 10 digs for the Trojans.
Tali Erwin had five kills and eight digs, and Haley Christensen posted 13 assists for LCC. Mollie Schutte had two ace serves and Mallory Eriksen added eight digs for the Bears.
Cedar Catholic 2, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 0
WAKEFIELD, Neb. — The Cedar Catholic Trojans defeated the Lyons-Decatur Northeast Cougars 25-7, 25-17 here at the Wakefield Tournament Saturday.
Cedar Catholic was led by Lauren Bernecker’s four kills in the match. Meredith McGregor added seven assists for the Trojans. Katy Jones led the team with four digs.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 2, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 2
WAKEFIELD, Neb. — Laurel-Concord-Coleridge made quick work of Lyons-Decatur Northeast, claiming a 25-12, 25-9 victory over the Cougars in the Wakefield Tournament on Saturday.
Mallory Eriksen finished with eight kills, and Haley Christensen had 18 assists and three ace serves to lead LCC. Tali Erwin posted three ace serves and five digs. Mollie Schutte added four blocks (two solo).
Cedar Catholic 2, Ponca 0
WAKEFIELD, Neb. — The Cedar Catholic Trojans bested the Ponca Indians here at the Wakefield Tournament Saturday 25-16, 27-25.
Laney Kathol led the Trojans with 12 kills. Katy Jones registered nine digs for Cedar Catholic. Meredith McGregor added 23 assists in the match.
Pierce 2, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 0
WAKEFIELD, Neb. — Pierce powered past Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 25-19, 25-9 in the Wakefield Tournament on Saturday.
Tali Erwin had four kills and Berniece McCorkindale had two ace serves for LCC. Mallory Eriksen added 11 digs.
Boone Central Tourn.
Crofton 2, Stanton 0
ALBION, Neb. — The Crofton Warriors defeated the Stanton Mustangs 25-12, 25-14 here at the Boone Central Tournament Saturday.
Crofton had four players lead the team with four kills apiece. Sammie Allen led the warriors with 12 assists. Cassie Allen added nine digs for Crofton.
Creighton Tourn.
Summerland 2, Hartington-Newcastle 0
CREIGHTON, Neb. — Summerland downed Hartington-Newcastle 25-18, 25-22 in the Creighton Volleyball Tournament on Saturday.
Hadley Cheatum led Summerland with 11 kills and 10 digs. Lydia Robertson added eight kills and 14 assists.
Mani Lange had seven kills and nine digs, and Alivia Morten had 10 assists and two ace serves for Hartington-Newcastle. Kennadi Peitz posted 14 digs and McKenzie Bruning had two blocks for the Wildcats.
Hartington-Newcastle 2, Creighton 0
CREIGHTON, Neb. — Hartington-Newcastle downed host Creighton 25-12, 25-21 in the Creighton Tournament on Saturday.
Mani Lange had six kills and 11 digs, and McKenzie Bruning had six kills and two ace serves for Hartington-Newcastle. Alivia Morten posted 12 assists, Olivia Grutsch had 15 digs and Abbi Rice added 12 digs for the Wildcats.
West Holt 2, Hartington-Newcastle 1
CREIGHTON, Neb. — West Holt rallied past Hartington-Newcastle 13-25, 28-26, 15-14 in the Creighton Tournament on Saturday.
Kennadi Peitz had nine kills and 14 digs, and Mani Lange had seven kills and 16 digs to lead Hartington-Newcastle. Olivia Grutsch finished with 14 assists and 29 digs. Alivia Morten posted two ace serves and 17 digs. Lauren Howell had seven blocks (four solo) and Abi Rice added 23 digs in the effort.
Big East Conf.
Seventh: Beresford 3, Parker 2
CHESTER — Beresford downed Parker 18-25, 25-20, 25-27, 25-18, 16-14 for seventh place in the Big East Conference Volleyball Tournament, Saturday in Chester.
Halle Berens finished with 15 kills and 25 digs, and Clara Montero had 15 kills for Parker. Terryn Fuller posted 20 assists and three ace serves. Meah Wright had 15 assists. Aspen Rand added 18 digs.
Other Matches
Oldham-Ramona-Rutland 3, Freeman Academy-Marion 0
RUTLAND — The Oldham-Ramona-Rutland Raiders defeated the Freeman Academy-Marion Bearcats 25-7, 25-11, 25-12 here at Rutland School Saturday.
The Raiders improve to 5-3 while the Bearcats fall to 0-8-1.
Freeman had 23 kills and 26 digs as a team.
Oldham-Ramona-Rutland was led by Alivia Bickett’s seven digs. Julia Trygstad added five kills for the Raiders. Brooklyn Hageman added 10 set assists.
Freeman Academy-Marion plays at Irene-Wakonda Tuesday at 7 p.m. while Oldham-Ramona-Rutland hosts Estelline-Hendricks Thursday at 6 p.m. for their senior night.
