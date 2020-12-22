SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota senior center Hannah Sjerven and South Dakota State junior Myah Selland have been named the Summit League co-Players of the Week for the period ended Dec. 20.
Sjerven nets the honor for the third time in her career.
Sjerven tallied a career-best 31 points and 21 rebounds in South Dakota’s 84-68 road win at Bradley on Thursday. She posted the first 30-20 game by a Coyote since NCAA Division II Player of the Year Mandy Koupal in 2003. It also marked the only 30-20 performance by a player in NCAA Division I this season. Her 21 rebounds ranks fourth in the NCAA for a single-game performance this year.
Sjerven added 15 points, seven boards and three blocks in limited minutes on Sunday at Oklahoma.
Hailing from Rogers, Minnesota, Sjerven leads the Summit in scoring (18.3), field-goal percentage (.633) and blocked shots (2.7) this season. She also ranks second in the league for rebounds (10.0) and is one of 39 players nationally averaging a double-double.
This marks the second-straight Summit League weekly honor for the Coyotes with Chloe Lamb earning the nod a week ago.
Selland averaged 20 points, 10.5 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals per game as she led the Jackrabbits to wins over Drake, 87-73, and then-No. 20 Missouri State, 60-52. She posted back-to-back doubles in the two contests. The redshirt junior has registered three double-doubles this season and five throughout her career at South Dakota State.
Selland tied career-highs of 21 points and 11 rebounds in the win over Drake, while adding four assists and a block. Against Missouri State, the Letcher native recorded 19 points and 10 rebounds. Additionally she set new season highs with six assists and four steals. She led the Jackrabbits to its third win over a ranked opponent this season and 14th in the Division I era.
