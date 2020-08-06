TYNDALL — Nobody seemed to mind running back and forth on the track on a summer morning.
No, for a group of students in Tyndall, it meant one thing: It’s football season.
Amidst continued uncertainty regarding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Bon Homme High School players got things rolling with their opening day of preseason camp Thursday morning — the first day nine-man teams could begin practicing.
Finally, they said.
“We were all kind of wondering if we’d get to play or not, but all that hard work is going to be used now,” said senior Noah Heesch, who recently suffered a knee injury and will miss the season.
Play, the Cavaliers will, following two consecutive trips to the state championship game — they won the Class 9AA title in 2018 and lost in the 9A finals a year ago.
There will certainly be added precautions this fall because of the virus, but the overriding theme of Thursday’s first practice was a return to normalcy.
“Everybody enjoys a vacation, but it’s also nice to get back into a routine,” said head coach Byron Pudwill, who will begin his 20th season at the helm of the Cavaliers.
“It’s good to be back and seeing the guys again.”
Outside of the usual paperwork, orientation and locker assignments, Thursday’s gathering had the feel of a combine rather than a true football practice. There were 20-yard agility tests, bench presses, broad jumps, three-cone drills, 40-yard dashes and 300-yard shuttles.
Still, it meant football season is right around the corner — Bon Homme opens the season Aug. 21 at home against Platte-Geddes.
“It feels good to be with the guys again,” Heesch said. “Being together as a team again, it feels good.
“We’re just glad that we can actually be here.”
There will be many areas coaches will be monitoring during preseason camp, but Pudwill said he is always excited to see which players take the leadership reins.
“You and I could vote on captains, or Mother Theresa could vote on captains, but the kids are still going to listen to somebody,” he said. “It’s going to be that way a hundred years from now.
“There will be two guys out of a group of 50 that people will just gravitate to,” Pudwill added. “It’s fun to see who that’s going to be.”
One of the other main themes for Bon Homme — and every other high school and college team — during preseason practices and the upcoming fall sports seasons will be safety related to the virus.
“We’ll do what the state requires us to do and we’ll follow the guidelines put out by the activities association,” Bon Homme athletic director Mike Duffek said Thursday.
In addition the on-court/on-field modifications, Bon Homme will encourage its athletes to distance from each other, as much as possible, on the bus to and from activities, Duffek added.
Masks will not be required inside the Bon Homme school building, but other precautions will be taken to ensure the safety of teachers and students, according to Duffek.
“Kids are social by nature,” he said. “We can control a lot of things inside the school building and at our events, but when they go home, you never know what they’ll do.”
One of the biggest events on Bon Homme’s sports calendar each year is the Cavalier Clash volleyball tournament, but Duffek said a decision was made this week to cancel this year’s 16-team event.
Bon Homme will also begin the fall sports seasons with no restrictions on fan attendance, according to Duffek, but will incorporate various precautions at its events.
“We’ll start that way and see how it goes,” Duffek said. “Things could change day by day.”
