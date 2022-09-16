VERMILLION — The South Dakota Coyotes, currently sitting at 0-2 after two difficult road losses to Kansas State and Montana to start the season, look to right the ship against the 1-1 Cal-Poly Mustangs in their home opener at the DakotaDome. Game time is set for 1 p.m. Saturday.

News broke via footballscoop.com Tuesday that Coyotes head coach Bob Nielson would be taking over play-calling duties from offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ted Schlafke.

