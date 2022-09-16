VERMILLION — The South Dakota Coyotes, currently sitting at 0-2 after two difficult road losses to Kansas State and Montana to start the season, look to right the ship against the 1-1 Cal-Poly Mustangs in their home opener at the DakotaDome. Game time is set for 1 p.m. Saturday.
News broke via footballscoop.com Tuesday that Coyotes head coach Bob Nielson would be taking over play-calling duties from offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ted Schlafke.
There was some miscommunication in the report as to the status of Schlafke’s position with the team, but USD athletics confirmed to Argus Sports later in the day that he remains with the program.
Talking to the media on a Zoom call early Tuesday morning before the news was announced, Nielson said one of the areas his offense needs to get better at is running the football.
“We finally started leaning on the run game a little bit more in the second half (of USD’s 24-7 loss at Montana last week),” Nielson said. “It helped open up the passing game. We’ve got ourselves into too many third down and off schedule situations by not being good enough on first and second down.”
Although Nielson credits the Kansas State and Montana defenses as difficult to go up against, he wants to see more explosive plays from his offense.
“We’ve had some opportunities to make big plays,” he said. “We haven’t capitalized on a lot of those opportunities. Our numbers would have looked a lot different if we complete that ball when Wes (Eliodor) is wide open in the endzone there in the second quarter (against Montana) and we hit a couple of those passes over the top where we had people behind coverage. If you can run the ball better, those things tend to be more open.”
Despite the offense struggling, the defense held its own after a less-than-ideal start last week against Montana. The team found itself down 13-0 after the first quarter but forced two turnovers as the Coyotes were plus-two in turnover differential.
“We settled in, played really good defense the final three quarters, and gave us a chance to work our way back into that game,” Nielson said. “The disappointing thing is, when you have a chance to get yourself back into a game, you’ve got to take advantage of that opportunity. We didn’t do that offensively.”
Nielson added that for the most part, the Coyotes defense has not given up many big plays. The reason it looks like more of a glaring issue in his eyes is because they have given up a big play to start each game. Defensive Coordinator Travis Johansen added that while the defense wants those plays back, he believes that his team has proved they are prepared by how they have responded through each game.
“It’s a four-quarter football game,” Johansen said. “Being behind a little bit is certainly not the easiest way you want to start, but guys have stuck with it. You need to play football, keep adjusting, and making sure we give our team a chance to win.”
Johansen’s expectation is that his defense holds opponents to 18-20 points a game. Although his players have not held up that end of the bargain, he believes they will get there because of how they have responded to early adversity.
“They recognize it’s not the end of the world to be down a score to at any point in time of the game,” Johansen said. “We’ve been in these environments now for three years together, knowing that we’re capable of shutting out a team for the rest of the game, even when we go behind.
“They don’t need a motivational or inspirational speech. They need direction. What (us coaches) need to do and what we’re seeing from a global perspective is to get them in the right alignments and positions to be successful. They continue to trust what we’re doing. They continue to go out there and execute the things that we’re adjusting while offenses are adjusting (to looks we give them on defense).”
Coyote junior linebacker Brock Mogensen trusts Johansen and the defensive staff’s mentality.
“We started out a little slow the past two weeks,” Mogensen said. “After those first two drives in both games, we came to sideline and our coaches were still positive, telling us we need that 1-0 mentality (and) play the next play. When we have another drive, let’s go one-two-three and get a three-and-out. That is the main mentality of our defense.”
The Coyote defense looks to establish the tone early against Cal Poly Saturday.
Cal Poly (1-1) at South Dakota (0-2)
1 p.m., DakotaDome
SERIES: Cal Poly leads the series 3-2.
LAST MEETING: USD rolled to a 48-14 victory in the 2021 season.
LAST TIME OUT: USD dropped a 24-7 decision at #2/3 Montana. Cal Poly edged San Diego 28-27
NEXT UP: USD opens Missouri Valley Football Conference play, hosting defending national champion North Dakota State. Cal Poly opens Big Sky play at home against Sacramento State.
