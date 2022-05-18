SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Bucks have earned the eighth seed and will face Pierre in the opening round of the Class A club high school baseball playoffs, Saturday at Ronken Field in Sioux Falls.
The Bucks’ bracket will be hosted by top-seeded Sioux Falls Roosevelt, with the winner of the Bucks-Governors game facing the Rough Riders at approximately 7:30 p.m.
The four bracket winners will advance to state, May 28 in Sioux Falls.
