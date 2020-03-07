SIOUX FALLS – South Dakota State shot 29% in the first half, but found a way to pull away for a 72-43 victory over North Dakota in the quarterfinals of the Summit League Tournament in Sioux Falls Saturday.
The Jackrabbits tallied 30 first half points on 11-of-37 shooting and 0-of-8 from three. UND trailed by 12 at the break by shooting 6-of-19. Neither side could find the bottom of the basket despite having open looks.
“Offensively we just had a hard time getting the ball to go in the net,” SDSU head coach Aaron Johnston said. “Sometimes that happens but we were taking good shots.”
Taygn Larson opened up the third quarter in a big way by knocking down the Jackrabbits lone 3-pointer of the game and leading the team on a 15-3 run. SDSU led 45-21 following the run, and slowly distanced themselves from there. SDSU out rebounded UND 48-38, and grabbed 22 offensive rebounds. The Jacks forced 28 turnovers, including 18 steals.
“We were averaging 23 (turnovers per game) before that, so we were under average,” UND head coach Thomas Brewster said. “Some of it was, I thought we got caught up in the lights a little bit. South Dakota State changed the defense a little bit and they cranked it up.”
Larson led all scorers with 18 points and eight rebounds. Paiton Burckhard contributed 14 points, 10 of which came in the opening quarter and 12 in the first half.
“In the first half, we probably didn’t do a good enough job getting her (Larson) some looks,” Johnston said. “They were big and we didn’t take advantage of that in the ways that we needed to. Her start to the second half was important.”
Tylee Irwin contributed eight points and seven rebounds for SDSU.
The Fighting Hawks had one players core in double-figures, freshman Olivia Lane. Lane tallied 12 points. Jaclyn Jarnot tallied nine rebounds to go with four points. Lilly Keplin pitched in nine points.
UND plays seven freshman and three sophomores. UND head coach Thomas Brewster attributed their youth to some of the struggles.
“They’ll (UND) be better next year,” Brewster said. “There’s going to be bumps in the road, that’s the way it goes. It’s been a roller coaster all year long. I’ve been holding on and I like roller coasters so I’m good with it. I just prefer the ride to go the way I want, but they’re a good group of people.”
UND gradutes one senior, Alaina Jarnot, who didn’t score.
The Jackrabbits advance to play the winner of Denver and North Dakota State Monday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. Denver and North Dakota State play Sunday at 2:30 p.m. inside the Denny Sanford Premier Center.
NORTH DAKOTA (15-15)
Jaclyn Jarnot 2-9 0-0 4, Julia Fleecs 2-10 1-1 5, Melissa Leet 1-5 0-0 3, Claire Orth 0-1 0-0 0, Alaina Jarnot 0-2 0-0 0, Megan Zander 2-9 2-2 7, Olivia Lane 5-7 2-2 12, Kacie Borowicz 1-6 0-0 3, Lilly Keplin 1-6 0-0 9, Aly VanLoo 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 16-56 5-5 43.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE (22-9)
Tori Nelson 1-8 0-0 2, Tagyn Larson 7-12 304 18, Paiton Burckhard 7-14 0-0 14, Rylie Cascio Jensen 0-8 0-0 0, Tylee Irwin 3-7 2-2 8, Lindsey Theuninck 2-5 3-3 7, Megan Bultsma 4-10 1-2 9, Sydney Stapleton 0-4 2-2 2, Jordan Ferrand 3-5 0-0 6, Lauren Rongisch 1-1 0-0 2, Addison Hirschman 2-3 0-0 4. TOTALS: 30-77 11-13 72
NORTH DAKOTA 8 10 8 17 -43
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 19 11 20 22 -72
Three-Pointers: UND 6-21 (Keplin 3-5, Leet 1-1, Borowicz 1-3, Zander 1-4, VanLoo 0-1, Orth 0-1, J Jarnot 0-2, Fleecs 0-2, A Jarnot 0-2), SDSU 1-14 (Larson 1-1, Buckhard 0-1, Ferrand 0-1, Stapleton 0-2, Nelson 0-2, Theuninck 0-3, Cascio Jensen 0-4). Rebounds: SDSU 48 (Larson 8, Bultsma 8), UND (J Jarnot 9). Personal Fouls: UND 16, SDSU 8. Assists: SDSU 17 (Stapleton 3, Nelson 3, Cascio Jensen 3), UND 8 (J Jarnot 2, Borowicz 2). Turnovers: UND 28, SDSU 12. Steals: SDSU 18 (Irwin 4), UND 7 (J Jarnot 2, Zander 2). Blocked Shots: SDSU 6 (Nelson 2, Bultsma 2), UND 6 (Fleecs 2, Leet 2). Attendance: 8,338.
