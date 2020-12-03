NIOBRARA, Neb. — Stuart’s Lexi Schroder scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Broncos past Niobrara-Verdigre 54-46 in girls’ basketball action on Thursday. The contest was the season opener for both squads.
Cadence Kramer added 13 points for the Broncos, who trailed Niobrara-Verdigre 16-10 after the first quarter.
Chaney Konopasek led Niobrara-Verdigre with 19 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Emily Parks posted 11 points. Bree Breithaupt had seven rebounds and Josilyn Miller added three steals for the Cougars.
Stuart hosts Central Valley today (Friday). Niobrara-Verdigre travels to Elgin Public-Pope John today.
STUART (1-0) 10 12 8 24 — 54
NIOBRARA-VERDIGRE (0-1) 16 6 5 19 — 46
