VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota is hosting a welcome home celebration for 2020 Olympic Silver Medalist Chris Nilsen in the Muenster University Center (MUC) Friday at noon.
Nilsen won the silver medal in pole vault earlier this week at the Tokyo Olympics. Fans are encouraged to line up along Cherry Street from Pine to University Streets at 11:50 a.m. prior to meeting in the MUC for a program starting at noon.
USD President Sheila Gestring, Athletic Director David Herbster and Associate Director of Track and Field and Nilsen’s coach Derek Miles will also be a part of the celebration.
