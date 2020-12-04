BASKETBALL

FRIDAY’S S.D. GIRLS

Garretson 68, Baltic 40

Sioux Falls Lincoln 45, Yankton 44

FRIDAY’S NEB. BOYS

Adams Central 79, Holdrege 47

Bayard 55, Crawford 31

Beatrice 73, Nebraska City 53

Bertrand 61, Axtell 41

Bloomfield 35, Tri County Northeast 32

Broken Bow 59, North Platte St. Patrick’s 28

Central City 56, Gibbon 46

Creighton 37, West Holt 36

Cross County 49, Shelby/Rising City 39

Deshler 52, Silver Lake 38

Diller-Odell 45, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 38

Dorchester 54, Meridian 32

Douglas County West 70, Schuyler 28

Elkhorn 55, Bennington 30

Elm Creek 70, Southern Valley 43

Falls City Sacred Heart 58, Sterling 31

Freeman 57, Fairbury 36

Giltner 32, High Plains Community 21

Gordon/Rushville 47, Hemingford 44

Grand Island Central Catholic 61, Omaha Gross Catholic 20

Hastings 59, Crete 48

Heartland 68, Wilber-Clatonia 48

Hershey 43, Gothenburg 27

Howells/Dodge 71, Stanton 28

Humphrey St. Francis 69, Palmer 29

Hyannis 71, Creek Valley 57

Kearney Catholic 67, Sutton 47

Kenesaw 67, Alma 44

Loomis 72, Overton 15

Medicine Valley 51, Paxton 41

Milford 63, Fillmore Central 44

Mullen 44, Anselmo-Merna 30

Nebraska City Lourdes 50, Elmwood-Murdock 30

Omaha Westside 64, Columbus 51

Perkins County 68, Potter-Dix 48

South Loup 50, Twin Loup 21

Southern 74, Palmyra 49

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 72, Wilcox-Hildreth 32

Syracuse 52, Falls City 29

Tekamah-Herman 63, Pender 50

Wahoo 59, Aurora 36

Wallace 53, Maywood-Hayes Center 42

Wayne 40, Battle Creek 25

Wynot 53, Winside 11

Western Conference Tournament

Consolation

Chadron 47, Sidney 40

Semifinal

Scottsbluff 59, Mitchell 46

FRIDAY’S NEB. GIRLS

Adams Central 39, Holdrege 30

Alma 41, Kenesaw 29

Beatrice 54, Nebraska City 21

Bennington 54, Elkhorn 42

Bertrand 34, Axtell 29

Blue Hill 44, Doniphan-Trumbull 34

Broken Bow 59, North Platte St. Patrick’s 28

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 55, Hampton 32

CWC 35, Summerland 31

Cambridge 47, Wauneta-Palisade 43

Central City 36, Gibbon 19

Chase County 52, McCook 48

Clarkson/Leigh 51, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 42

Conestoga 46, Omaha Christian Academy 30

Creighton 37, West Holt 36

Crete 52, Hastings 29

Crofton 69, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 28

Cross County 46, Shelby/Rising City 8

Diller-Odell 45, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 42

Dorchester 42, Meridian 27

Douglas County West 63, Schuyler 12

Elkhorn South 66, Grand Island 15

Elkhorn Valley 41, Neligh-Oakdale 35

Elm Creek 46, Southern Valley 16

Exeter-Milligan/Friend 50, Osceola 35

Exeter/Milligan 50, Osceola 35

Fairbury 33, Freeman 13

Falls City Sacred Heart 70, Sterling 47

Frankfort, Kan. 54, Pawnee City 16

Franklin 38, Sandhills Valley 22

Garden County 37, Brady 12

Gordon/Rushville 63, Hemingford 35

Gothenburg 45, Hershey 26

Guardian Angels 68, Wisner-Pilger 25

Hi-Line 33, Ansley-Litchfield 31

High Plains Community 47, Giltner 18

Howells/Dodge 64, Stanton 32

Humphrey St. Francis 87, Palmer 22

Hyannis 48, Creek Valley 30

Kimball 59, Leyton 34

Lawrence-Nelson 38, Red Cloud 32

Lexington 57, Ogallala 51

Maywood-Hayes Center 40, Wallace 26

Mead 52, Johnson County Central 28

Medicine Valley 54, Paxton 24

Milford 53, Fillmore Central 48

Millard South 63, Norfolk 21

Mullen 43, Anselmo-Merna 33

Nebraska Christian 51, St. Edward 10

Niobrara/Verdigre 56, Elgin Public/Pope John 53

North Central 60, Burwell 28

Omaha Roncalli 55, Omaha Concordia 39

Omaha Westside 44, Columbus 29

Overton 43, Loomis 32

Pender 68, Tekamah-Herman 26

Perkins County 68, Potter-Dix 48

Plainview 55, Wausa 54

Pleasanton 64, Arcadia-Loup City 34

Randolph 45, Osmond 36

Sandhills/Thedford 41, Maxwell 34

Silver Lake 44, Deshler 38

South Loup 59, Twin Loup 17

Southern 50, Palmyra 22

Stuart 42, Central Valley 40

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 47, Wilcox-Hildreth 34

Sutton 49, Kearney Catholic 40

Syracuse 57, Falls City 25

Wahoo 53, Aurora 36

Wayne 62, Battle Creek 48

Wilber-Clatonia 48, Heartland 28

Western Conference Tournament

Consolation

Gering 67, Alliance 21

Semifinal

Chadron 44, Sidney 30

POSTPONEMENTS-CANCELLATIONS

Bloomfield vs. Tri County Northeast, ppd.

