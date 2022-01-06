SCOTLAND — A fourth quarter rally for Tripp-Delmont-Armour fell short Thursday night as Scotland defeated the Nighthawks 40-39 in Scotland.
Martina DeBoer tallied 15 points and five rebounds for Scotland (5-2). Delanie VanDriel added 11 points and eight rebounds.
Megan Reiner tallied 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Tripp-Delmont-Armour (2-4). Emma Faller added five points and four rebounds.
Scotland takes on Howard in Madison Saturday. Tripp-Delmont-Armour faces Andes Central-Dakota Christian Tuesday in Tripp.
TDA (2-5) 4 9 15 11 —39
SCOTLAND (5-2) 14 9 13 4 —40
Viborg-Hurley 60, Hanson 55, 2OT
HURLEY —Coral Mason’s double-double helped Viborg-Hurley take down Hanson in double overtime 60-55 Thursday night in Hurley.
Mason tallied 23 points and 10 rebounds for Viborg-Hurley (6-1). Charley Nelson added 13 points and Denae Mach 11 points.
Annalyse Weber tallied 14 point to lead Hanson (4-3). Karlie Goergen added 10 points.
Viborg-Hurley hosts Dakota Valley in Hurley today (Friday). Hanson is at home against McCook Central-Montrose Tuesday.
HANSON (4-3) 9 3 18 15 8 2 —55
VIBORG-HURLEY (6-1) 8 17 9 11 8 7 —60
Crofton 60, Battle Creek 36
CROFTON, Neb. — Ella Wragge led Crofton to a 60-36 win over Battle Creek Thursday night in Crofton, Nebraska.
Wragge tallied 23 points and five rebounds for Crofton (12-1). Alexis Folkers added 11 points and Lexi Wiebelhaus eight.
Mya Zohner led Battle Creek (4-6) with seven points.
Crofton plays in the Dakota State Basketball Classic in Madison Saturday. Battle Creek hosts Norfolk Catholic today (Friday).
BATTLE CREEK (4-6) 4 8 13 11 —36
CROFTON (12-1) 18 13 17 12 —60
Ethan 52, Avon 37
ETHAN — Hannah Bartscher exploded for over 30 points in Ethan’s 52-37 win over Avon Thursday night in Ethan.
Bartscher tallied 33 points, five rebounds and five steals for Ethan (4-1). Ava Lingemann added eight points.
Tiffany Pelton led Avon (1-6) with 11 points and nine rebounds. Courtney Sees added 10 points.
Avon is at Freeman Tuesday. Ethan hosts Wessington Springs today (Friday).
AVON (1-6) 9 8 12 8 —37
ETHAN (4-1) 19 17 3 13 —52
Wynot 67, Tri County Northeast 40
WYNOT, Neb. — A double-double from Karley Heimes led Wynot to a 67-40 win over Tri County Northeast Thursday in Wynot, Nebraska.
Heimes tallied 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead Wynot (7-3). Krystal Sudbeck added 14 points.
Jordyn Carr tallied 25 points, six steals and five rebounds for Tri County Northeast (5-5).
Wynot takes on Hartington Cedar Catholic in Hartington Tuesday. Tri County Northeast is at Hartington Cedar Catholic Saturday.
TCN (5-5) 15 7 11 7 —40
WYNOT (7-3) 19 21 16 11 —67
Bridgewater-Emery 53, Freeman 41
FREEMAN —Three players scored in double figures to lead Bridgewater-Emery to a 53-41 win over Freeman Thursday night in Freeman.
Taylor Schallenkamp tallied 15 points and nine rebounds for Bridgewater-Emery (4-1). Julia Weber added 14 points and Casey Meyer 12.
Kate Miller tallied a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds for Freeman (2-5). Erin Uecker picked up 16 points and six rebounds.
Freeman faces St. Francis Indian in Madison Saturday. Bridgewater-Emery is at home against St. Thomas More Saturday.
BRIDGEWATER-EMERY (4-1) 12 16 12 13 —53
FREEMAN (2-5) 11 11 6 13 —41
Menno 40, Mitchell Christian 14
MENNO — Seven players scored for Menno in a 40-14 win over Mitchell Christian Thursday night in Menno.
Ashton Massey led the way for Menno (2-4) with nine points and six rebounds. Bridget Vaith added eight points and Paityn Huber seven.
Audrey Hofer tallied seven points for Mitchell Christian (0-7).
Menno is at Alcester-Hudson today (Friday). Mitchell Christian is at Freeman Academy-Marion Saturday.
MITCHELL CHRISTIAN (0-7) 0 8 0 6 —14
MENNO (2-4) 14 12 14 0 —40
AC-DC 54, Burke 38
LAKE ANDES — Andes Central-Dakota Christian outscored Burke 22-1 in the fourth quarter to rally to a 54-38 victory over the Cougars.
Josie Brouwer finished with 17 points and five steals for AC-DC, which moved to 6-0 on the season. Allison Muckey posted 16 points, 14 rebounds and five steals. Lexie Vander Pol posted 16 points and 10 rebounds. Isabella Brouwer added three assists in the victory.
Adysyn Indahl led Burke with 16 points. Paige Bull posted 12 points and seven rebounds. Kalle Frank added three assists.
AC-DC travels to Tripp to face Tripp-Delmont-Armour on Tuesday. Burke travels to Centerville today (Friday).
Burke won the JV game 32-30 in overtime.
BURKE (1-6) 14 14 9 1 — 38
AC-DC (6-0) 10 9 13 22 — 54
