VERMILLION — The Vermillion Tanagers beat Yankton and Dakota Valley in a boys’ wrestling triangular on Tuesday in Vermillion.
Vermillion topped Yankton 43-32 behind pins from Reise Pittmann (126), Caleb Emerson (152), Jaxon Heine (160) and Rollie French (195). Michael Roob (138) earned a major decision. Padraig Fulton (145) scored a victory by decision for the Tanagers.
For Yankton, Damian Janish (106), Devon Coke (120) and Asa Swenson (170) won by pin. Dominic Cadena (132) won by technical fall. Edly Amaro (220) won by decision.
Vermillion beat Dakota Valley 54-24 in the other match. Carson Wunder (113), Emerson (152), French (182) and Connor Mattson (220) won by pin for the Tanagers.
Eston Monical (160), Cooper Bernard (170), Noah Hede (195) and Braedy Sievers (106) won by pin for Dakota Valley.
In the other match, Yankton downed Dakota Valley 57-21. For the Bucks, Swenson (170), Peyton Eustace (195) and Amaro (220) won by pin, with Chase Howe (152) scoring a decision.
Monical (160) won by pin for Dakota Valley. Sievers (106) won by decision.
In the lone girls’ match, Dakota Valley’s Kenzie Scott beat Yankton’s Monica Massey.
Yankton travels to Watertown to wrestle Huron on Thursday. The match was part of a home triangular that was postponed earlier this season.
In JV boys’ action, Anders Van Olson and Josh Stapish earned pins against Vermillion.
Bon Homme-Avon 57, Burke-Gregory 13
GREGORY — Bon Homme-Avon rolled to a 57-13 victory over Burke-Gregory in prep wrestling action on Tuesday.
Jackson Kaul (113), Calvin Caba (120), Jackson Caba (145), Isaac Crownover (195) and Cody Sassaman (220) won by pin for Bon Homme-Avon, which also benefitted from five forfeits.
Judd Hansen (106) won by major decision for Burke-Gregory. Jhett Eklund (160) and Kaleb Schonebaum (182) both needed extra time to claim decisions for the Storm.
