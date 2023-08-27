AMES, Iowa— South Dakota defeated DePaul 25-23, 25-19, 25-19 on Saturday in Hilton Coliseum. It was the final game for the Coyotes of the Cardinal and Gold Challenge hosted by Iowa State.
“I was very happy with how we bounced back today,” said head coach Leanne Williamson. “This team has been competing so hard all preseason, and we saw that level today. We were able to make some changes on our block that really helped us defensively from last night to today, which says a lot about how engaged this group was.
USD had three hitters in double-digits today, including a game-high 11 kills from outside hitter Kylen Sealock. Sealock also put up 10 digs and four blocks. Middle blocker Madison Harms followed with 10 kills and five blocks. South Dakota’s back row was held down by junior libero Alaina Wolff who put up a match-high 17 digs.
Setter Avery Van Hook put up a career-high 39 assists in her second career-start for South Dakota.
Amanda Loschen made her first collegiate start for the Coyotes on the right side. She had eight kills and four blocks in her debut, including a solo block and the kill to win set one for the Coyotes.
DePaul (0-1) was led by pin hitter Bailey Nelson’s nine kills. Outside hitter Jill Pressly and middle blocker Aly Kindelberger each followed with eight kills. Setter Maggie Jones put up 25 assists for the Blue Demons.
Wolff and Harms were both named to the Cardinal and Gold Challenge All-Tournament Team.
The Coyotes will head to Columbia, Missouri for the Tiger Invitational hosted by Missouri Sept. 1-3. While there, South Dakota will face national runner-up Louisville (Sept. 1), Missouri (Sept. 2), and Northern Kentucky (Sept. 3).
