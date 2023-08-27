AMES, Iowa— South Dakota defeated DePaul 25-23, 25-19, 25-19 on Saturday in Hilton Coliseum. It was the final game for the Coyotes of the Cardinal and Gold Challenge hosted by Iowa State.

“I was very happy with how we bounced back today,” said head coach Leanne Williamson. “This team has been competing so hard all preseason, and we saw that level today. We were able to make some changes on our block that really helped us defensively from last night to today, which says a lot about how engaged this group was.

