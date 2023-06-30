PLATTE — The Platte Killer Tomatoes were buoyed by three-run fifth and sixth innings in a 7-5 victory over Corsica-Stickney in amateur baseball action Friday.
Ryan Allen went 2-for-4 with three RBIs for Platte. Sheldon Gant added an RBI. Hayden Kuiper added two hits for Platte.
