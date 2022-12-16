The lingering affects of this week’s storms continued to bench area sports programs.
— The Sioux Falls Lincoln at Yankton boys’ basketball games, scheduled for Friday, were postponed to Tuesday, Jan. 24. JV and freshmen ‘A’ games will begin at 4 p.m., with sophomore and freshmen ‘B’ at 5:30 p.m. and varsity at 7 p.m.
— The start time for Saturday’s Jill McCormick Invitational gymnastics meet in Mitchell has been pushed back to noon. Yankton is scheduled to participate in the event.
— The Cossack Invitational wrestling tournament, scheduled for Saturday, was cancelled, and will not be made up. Yankton’s junior varsity team was scheduled to participate in the event.
— The Sioux Falls Christian at Yankton bowling matches, scheduled for Friday, have been postponed. No makeup date was announced.
— The Menno at Hanson basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Friday, was postponed to Saturday. Play will begin at 1 p.m. with girls’ JV, with varsity girls at 3 p.m. and varsity boys at 4:30 p.m.
— The Wynot at Wausa basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Friday, was postponed to Dec. 22 in Wausa, Nebraska. The JV girls’ game will begin at 3 p.m., with the rest of the schedule to follow.
— The Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Plainview basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Friday, has been postponed to Dec. 22 in Plainview, Nebraska. JV girls’ game will begin at 2 p.m.
— The Platte-Geddes at Gregory girls’ basketball game, scheduled for Friday, has been postponed to Monday, Jan. 16 in Gregory. It will be part of a doubleheader with the boys.
— The Hartington-Newcastle at Walthill basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Friday, was postponed. No makeup date has been set.
— The Parkston at Chamberlain basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Friday, was postponed. No makeup date has been set.
— The Wolfpack girls’ wrestling tournament, scheduled for Friday in Elgin, Nebraska, was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
— The Dakota Valley at Canton basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Friday, was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
— The Viborg-Hurley at Irene-Wakonda basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Friday, was postponed to Saturday, Dec. 17. The JV games will begin at 1 p.m., with varsity girls at 2 p.m. and varsity boys at 3:30 p.m.
— The Winside at Creighton basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Friday, was postponed. No makeup date has been set.
— The Dordt at Mount Marty basketball doubleheader, originally scheduled for Thursday, will now be played on Dec. 31. The men’s game will begin at 1 p.m., with the women’s game to follow at approximately 2:45 p.m.
— The Titan Invitational wrestling tournament, scheduled for Saturday in Plankinton, was cancelled. It will not be rescheduled.
— The start time for the Corsica-Stickney at Avon basketball doubleheader on Saturday has been moved up to 2 p.m.
— The Menno at Bridgewater-Emery boys’ basketball game, scheduled for Thursday, was rescheduled for Feb. 2 in Emery. Due to Bridgewater-Emery also hosting a girls’ basketball game that night, the boys’ games will begin at 4 p.m. for JV and 5:15 p.m. for varsity.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to con-tact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
