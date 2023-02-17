SEWARD, Neb. — The Mount Marty women’s track and field team scored four points on the opening day of the Great Plains Athletic Conference Indoor Championships, Friday in Seward, Nebraska.
Host Concordia scored 27 points in Friday’s only completed event, the heptathlon. Jamestown had eight points.
The Lancers put two athletes in the top eight of the heptathlon. Maddison Doren scored 2,944 points to finish sixth, while Ashinee George scored 2,875 points to place eighth. MMU’s Andrea Sucha just missed the podium, placing ninth with 2,863 points.
George posted the fastest time in the 60-meter hurdles, clocking a 9.12. Sucha tied for top honors in the high jump, clearing 5-2 1/4. Doren’s top event finish was fourth in the long jump with a mark of 17-1 1/2.
Mount Marty has two athletes in the top three after the opening day of the men’s heptathlon.
Mason Schleis leads the event with 2,760 points, 80 more than Northwestern’s Ben Thelander (2,680). MMU’s Seth Wiebelhaus is third at 2,600 points. Also for the Lancers, Michael Beyer is 11th with 2,361 points, currently 10 points out of eighth.
Schleis had a strong first day, winning the 60-meter dash (7.16) and long jump (22-1 1/2), and finishing second in the high jump (6-3 1/2). Wiebelhaus was second in the shot put (39-1 1/4). Beyer’s top event finish was fourth in the 60 (7.31).
The meet concludes today (Saturday), beginning with the men’s heptathlon.
LINCOLN, Neb. – South Dakota track and field came away with four victories during the Nebraska Tune-Up meet inside the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Friday.
Erin Kinney, Merga Gemeda, Ella Byers and Gen Hirata each won individual events as the Coyotes competed in their final regular season meet of the indoor season.
Gemeda, a fifth-year senior, won the mile run in a personal best 4:08.24 and moved to third on the school’s all-time charts.
Byers, a fourth-year junior, won the 800-meter run in a personal best 2:11.99 and now sits 10th all-time.
Hirata, a fourth-year junior, cleared 13-11 to lead six Coyotes in the top eight of the pole vault competition.
Kinney, a third-year sophomore, won the 60-meter dash in 7.31 seconds, just a shade off her personal best 7.27 that leads the Summit League.
Abrielle Jirele, a third-year sophomore, followed Byers across the finish line in the 800, clocking a personal best 2:12.80 to finish second.
Runner-up performances also came from Tre Young, Helen Gould, Carly Haring, Lydia Knapp and Mark Daley along with Cassidy Mooneyhan and Jaidyn Garrett tying for second in the pole vault.
Young, a sophomore, cleared a season best 17-1.5 (5.22m) to finish second in the pole vault and become the second Coyote to reach the 17-foot barrier during the indoor season.
Gould clocked 4:59.05 in the women’s mile, Haring cleared 5-7.75 in the high jump, Knapp posted a toss of 66-1.5 in the weight throw and Daley posted a personal best 21.46 in the 200 to move up one spot to sixth all-time.
Charlie Babcock ran a personal best 8:29.57 in the 3,000 and cracked the all-time chart at No. 10.
South Dakota will host the two-day Summit League indoor track and field championships inside the DakotaDome on Feb. 24-25.
