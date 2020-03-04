Aaron Losing knows this week well.
Preparing his players for the Nebraska State Girls Basketball Tournament. It’s become quite a routine for Losing’s program at Crofton High School.
For the 14th time in 16 seasons, the Lady Warriors are bound for Lincoln.
“It doesn’t get old,” Losing joked this week.
“Over the years, with all of this preparation and the random things you have to do this week, it’s a bit of a routine,” he added. “But there’s definitely the excitement of preparing for games and knowing you’re going to play in a great atmosphere.”
Crofton, the Class C2 runner-up a year ago, opens the state tournament tonight (Thursday) against Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur at 7 p.m. at Lincoln North Star High School.
The Lady Warriors (23-3) will bring them to the capital city a balanced and deep roster that features eight players who average at least four points per game — a ninth averages 3.6.
“We have a number of people we can rely on in any given moment,” Losing said.
For example, in Crofton’s district final last Friday, the Lady Warriors got 28 points from the starters and 29 points from the bench.
“We just have a team with a lot of weapons,” Losing said. “I feel like we’re very well-rounded, with inside-outside opportunities, and good team speed.”
Crofton’s attack begins with junior Lacey Sprakel (11.7 ppg, 6.1 rpg), junior Kaley Einrem (10.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 80 assists, 78 steals), senior Alexis Arens (7.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg), sophomore Jayden Jordan (6.3 ppg) and sophomore Alexis Folkers (7 ppg, 4 rpg, 99 assists, 55 steals).
From there, the Lady Warriors also have sophomore Ella Wragge (4.9 ppg, 2.9 rpg), senior Ryah Ostermeyer (4.8 ppg, 2.9 rpg), senior Elyssa Tramp (4.7 ppg) and sophomore Ashley Tramp (3.6 ppg).
The common thread throughout those seniors, juniors and sophomores is success at the younger levels, according to Losing.
“They’ve all been in that role where they’ve been scorers and do other things to help their teams since they were younger,” he said.
It’s not as though there’s a directive that those younger levels play the same style as Crofton’s varsity team, but Losing said those coaches have bought into the idea of playing man to man defense, pressuring the ball, and getting up and down the court.
It’s also helped, he added, that Crofton’s long-time assistant coach, Tiffany Panning, coaches the seventh and eighth grade teams.
Former Crofton standout Bridget (Arens) Schumacher is also on the coaching staff, as is former Wynot standout Maggie (Schulte) Moon.
They’ll all look to help guide Crofton past Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur (BRLD) in tonight’s first round. BRLD comes in with a 20-5 record and boasts three double-digit scorers, including 6-foot-2 sophomore post Jordan Snyder (11.7 ppg, 7 rpg).
“They’re a really good offensive team,” Losing said. “They have a nice inside-outside look, and have a point guard who can take people off the dribble, a wing that is a great shooter, and a post player that is big and strong.”
The winner between Crofton BRLD advances to Friday night’s 8:45 p.m. semifinals at the Devaney Sports Center.
