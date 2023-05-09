MITCHELL — The Yankton Gazelles jumped out to an 11-0 lead and coasted to a 17-6 victory over Mitchell in Eastern South Dakota Conference high school softball action on Tuesday in Mitchell.

“We were looking at the standings over the weekend and realized we’ve got a lot of work to do to get a home game,” said Yankton head coach Jill Muth, referring to the SoDak 16 playoff format. The Gazelles entered Monday’s win over Washington seeded seventh. “We came out yesterday and got a win, then got another win today.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.