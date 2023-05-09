MITCHELL — The Yankton Gazelles jumped out to an 11-0 lead and coasted to a 17-6 victory over Mitchell in Eastern South Dakota Conference high school softball action on Tuesday in Mitchell.
“We were looking at the standings over the weekend and realized we’ve got a lot of work to do to get a home game,” said Yankton head coach Jill Muth, referring to the SoDak 16 playoff format. The Gazelles entered Monday’s win over Washington seeded seventh. “We came out yesterday and got a win, then got another win today.”
Payton Moser went 5-for-5 with a double and three RBI for Yankton. Elle Feser went 4-for-4 with three doubles and two RBI. Emma Eichacker tripled and doubled, driving in two. Brooklyn Townsend had two hits and three RBI. Emma Herrboldt and Mikayla Humpal each had two hits. Camryn Koletzky and Tori Vellek each had a hit in the victory.
“I think we hit out of just about every spot in the lineup,” Muth said. “We’re doing a good job of getting runners on in just about every inning.”
Delaney Degan doubled and singled for Mitchell. Kinsley Herges, Mallory Miedema, Macey Linke, Rylee Jennings, Lauren VanOverschelde and Lily Peterson each had a hit for the Kernels.
Grace Behrns struck out 10 in the win. Jennings took the loss.
Yankton, 11-4, hosts Brookings on Friday, a 6 p.m. start at Sertoma Park. The contest will serve as “Senior Day” for the Gazelles.
“It will be a good test for us,” Muth said of the Bobcats, who are currently undefeated against ESD opponents. “To get to play them at home is huge. Hopefully we’ll send our seniors out with a win.”
In the JV game, Yankton overcame a 4-0 deficit to claim a 10-5 victory.
Mia Donner doubled and singled, driving in two, for Yankton. Kyra Tjeerdsma and Eliza Gurney each had two hits. Tori Hansen and Madison Girard each doubled. Madison Musfeldt and McKenna Hacecky each had a hit in the victory.
Girard picked up the win, striking out three in three innings of work. Hansen struck out three in two innings of relief.
BERESFORD — The Freeman-Marion-Freeman Academy Phoenix pounded out 20 hits in a 16-10 victory over Beresford in high school softball action on Tuesday.
Claire Loofbourrow went 4-for-5 with a double for the Phoenix. Avary Thomas went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI. Cami Fransen also had three hits. Sonia Deckert doubled twice, driving in three. Savanna Timmerman, Kylie Gossen and Kaytlin Pankratz each had two hits. Sam Fransen and Erica Swensen each had a hit in the victory.
Keely Merrigan went 4-for-4 with a double and three RBI for Beresford. Kennedy Merrigan doubled and singled. Ivy Keiser also had two hits. Ashlynn Olson tripled, Brenna Dann doubled and Halle Livingston added a hit for the Watchdogs.
Thomas picked up the win, striking out five. Dann took the loss, striking out nine.
The next scheduled game for the Phoenix is May 16 at Scotland-Menno. Beresford hosts Canton on Friday.
Dakota Valley 16, Lennox 1
LENNOX — Dakota Valley used a pair of six-run innings to roll past Lennox 16-1 in high school softball action on Tuesday.
Emma Wiese doubled and singled for Dakota Valley. Madelyn Munch, Logan Miller and Mia Riibe each had two hits, with Munch driving in three. Avry Trotter had a double and three RBI. Rachel Voegeli had a hit and three RBI. Addie Dickson and Annie Bourne each had a hit in the victory.
Ahleeya Nicola homered for the Lennox run. Aleeah Oltmanns had the other Oriole hit.
Wiese struck out seven in the three-inning contest for the win. Oltmanns took the loss.
Dakota Valley travels to Dell Rapids on May 16. Lennox hosts Madison on May 6.
Elk Point-Jefferson 18-19, Canton 0-1
ELK POINT — The Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies registered a two-game sweep of the Canton C-Hawks, winning 18-0 and 19-1, Tuesday. Each game lasted three innings.
EPJ scored 15 runs in the first inning. Cera Schmitz led the way offensively in game one, going 3-for-3 with 6 RBIs, scoring three runs. Grace Griffin and Grace Schuh also went 3-for-3 in the contest. Schuh registered three RBIs.
Danica Torrez pitched all three innings, allowing only one hit while striking out eight.
In game two, Schmitz added four RBIs to her total. Jezmarie Stultz-Praster went 2-for-3 with four RBIs in the contest. The Huskies scored 11 runs in the first inning.
Torrez pitched the first inning, striking out two batters.
EPJ improved to 9-6 while Canton fell to 0-9.
The Huskies play Dell rapids Friday while the C-Hawks travel to play Sioux Falls Christian Thursday.
